City Council members may find themselves getting an earful on the draft land-development regulations now in front of them.
Under the rules adopted several years ago to keep meetings from getting bogged down, city residents and business and property owners get five minutes to speak, all others only two minutes.
It’s not a lot of time, especially for people who have a lot on their mind. The mayor is usually a little lenient but that means maybe another minute or so.
Because we think public participation is an important part of forming public policy, we’d like to offer some suggestions for maximizing the impact of the time available to address the Council.
First, almost everyone starts out by giving thanks for being allowed to speak. We understand the impulse but it’s not necessary and it eats into your time. Introduce yourself briefly and get on with your remarks.
The Council has committed to audience participation already, so you haven’t been given any special privilege. If you don’t use all your allotted time, say thanks when you wrap up.
Second, do your homework. You don’t need to be an expert on whatever is on your mind but you need to have your facts straight if you want to have credibility.
We recall a resident complaining some years ago to the Council about not doing anything to clean up a property on the bypass with code violations. The problem, obviously, was that the property wasn’t in the city.
Third, write out, or at least outline, your remarks and practice them a little. You can time your presentation and get comfortable enough to make all your points without actually reading them. That’s boring.
Fourth, if you have anything to hand out, make sure you have enough copies for everyone on the dais, not just the Council members, and get them to the city clerk in advance. If you’re going to want to use the overhead projector, set that up early, too.
Fifth, be respectful. You can make your presentation without name-calling or innuendo about motives, and indulging in them is only going to cost you potential support. If you’re going to claim bias on the board, you’d better bring receipts.
Sixth, if you’re asking for something to be done, make sure it’s something that can be, meaning it’s both possible and something the Council could be persuaded to do.
Several years ago, neighbors opposed the development of property near the beach and one suggested the city buy it and stop the project. That just isn’t going to become city policy.
There’s no money to spend merely in an effort to derail development, and every piece of land that would come off the tax rolls would cost the city more money.
There was also an effort a number of years ago to relocate the airport. It would require developing a replacement, the city was told, and the land likely would have been used for development instead, which was hardly what the proponents preferred.
Finally, conclude your remarks with a clear restatement of your main point. It’s what the members will most likely remember.
Of course, these are suggestions. The important thing is to use your voice.
