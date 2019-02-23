According to the National Newspaper Association (NNA) website, the first community newspaper in what would become the United States was published in Boston in 1690.
Since then, it goes on to say, thousands of community papers have carried on the work its publisher began.
Since 1946, the Gondolier Sun has been one of those papers.
The term “community” sometimes refers to a newspaper’s circulation or frequency of publication. In that sense, a community newspaper is one with up to 15,000 or so subscribers or that isn’t printed daily.
We prefer a more modern definition: “Today, the distinguishing characteristic of a community newspaper is its commitment to serving the information needs of a particular community,” the website states.
For us, that community is the greater Venice area.
Part of that commitment is providing a forum in which community members can share their thoughts and feelings about … well, whatever.
If you’ve never done so, consider this an invitation. And if you have, it’s still an invitation.
Here are your options:
• Let’em Have It — call 941-207-1111 and you can anonymously sound off on anything that’s on your mind. Your call will go to voicemail and then be transcribed for publication.
We don’t ask you to identify yourself in any way and we have no way of finding out who made a call. We do ask, though, that you keep your call brief. We like to hear from a lot of people and long calls aren’t conducive to that.
Please don’t call the line for something related to your subscription — a missed delivery or a vacation stop, for example — as it could be several days before someone checks the voicemail. The circulation department, 941-207-1300, handles those things much more promptly.
• Letter to the editor — the old-fashioned method still works, though we ask that letters be emailed, to Letters@venicegondolier.com, not sent via snail mail.
Your letter should be no more than 250 words and must include your name and city. We also want your phone number, but it’s not for publication; we just need to be able to contact you if there’s a question about your letter.
To be considered for publication, a letter must be an original submission to us — that is, no form letters, no letters sent to other people or publications and no letters that have been in another publication but that you think we should run too. There are copyright problems with those.
Before you reach for the phone or boot up your computer, you should also know this:
• While we generally don’t cover state, national or international news without a direct connection to Venice, we don’t impose that restriction on either the Let’em Have It line or letters to the editor.
• We print almost every call and letter … almost. We’re not going to run something if we think it might get us sued or if it’s unsuitable for a newspaper that’s read in schools.
We’re also not going to print a complaint about a named business, especially if it comes in via Let’em Have It. It’s not fair to accuse one of an error or misconduct without the chance to respond and that takes the matter out of the realm of the opinion pages.
• Your call or letter is subject to editing — for length, for clarity, for spelling and grammar, but not to change your message. You can have whatever opinion you like, as long as it meets these guidelines.
Now, the rest of the story about that first community newspaper.
It was printed by Benjamin Harris, who also owned a Boston coffee house. (It wasn’t called Starbuck’s.) He intended his “Publick Occurrences: Both Foreign and Domestic” to be a monthly publication but authorities almost immediately shut it down because he didn’t have a license to print it.
Harris was jailed for the offense and never printed a second edition. It would be more than a decade before another paper started up.
Seventy-five years later, the imposition by Parliament of a tax on printed materials, including newspapers, was one of the things that would rankle colonists to the point of rebellion.
The First Amendment, protecting the freedom of the press, was adopted on Dec. 15, 1791.
