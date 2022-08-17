The campaign for Florida Senate District 22 ends Tuesday, when voters in Sarasota and southern Manatee counties will choose between incumbent Joe Gruters and Michael Johnson.
The race is open to all voters, not just Republicans, because no Democrat qualified.
There are things we like and dislike about each of them but on the whole the scale tips solidly in favor of giving Gruters another term.
We can’t overlook the fact that he has great influence in the Senate by virtue of seniority and also by serving as chair of the Republican Party of Florida.
Or that he has delivered a significant amount of money for his district — about $240 million in this session, he told us. As a freshman senator, Johnson couldn’t hope to be nearly as effective.
Or that Gruters’ family goes back generations in the county while Johnson is a recent arrival from Seminole County.
Local knowledge is important, and Johnson has a steep learning curve in that area. He didn’t know, for example, that Sarasota County has SCAT Plus, a curb-to-curb ride service he said he’d advocate for.
What bothers us about both men is their partisanship.
Gruters is the more moderate of the two, and he said his Democratic Senate colleagues would agree. He also acknowledged that Gov. Ron DeSantis is right wing, and that in his own position he sometimes has to vote for a bill he might otherwise oppose rather than “leave progress behind.”
“Do you want to be someone who can move the ball?” he said.
We’re not necessarily a fan of such log-rolling, however, and Gruters was on board for some bills in this session we think were divisive.
We had a hard time pinning him down on whether President Joe Biden’s election was legitimate, with him falling back on the “questions have been raised” dodge without naming any states where legitimate evidence casts doubt on the results.
We’re also not happy that he’s given up on the fight to rein in so-called “dark money” in state politics. Political action committees can shuffle money among themselves, making the ultimate source of the funds nearly impossible to track down.
Gruters said there’s “no traction” in the Legislature to pass any bill on the subject, and we believe him. But it’s still a fight worth fighting.
Johnson told us he’s “more of a mainstream guy” and is open-minded about social issues, but the evidence weighs against him.
He said he hadn’t seen any evidence to question Biden’s election but that some of the challenges to it are legitimate.
He acknowledged having written some offensive social media posts about liberals and Muslim women, explaining the latter as being directed toward women in Muslim countries who don’t oppose Sharia law. There’s no such context in the posts, however.
And he’s a member of Grassroots for America, whose website says its mission is to attract citizens who … “support the United States Constitution, as well as the ‘original’ Bill of Rights.”
“Original” means the first 10, excluding, among others, the ones that gave African Americans and women the right to vote.
We can’t see replacing Gruters in the state capital with someone carrying that kind of baggage.
We recommend Joe Gruters for Florida Senate District 22.
