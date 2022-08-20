We have a pretty firm policy about requiring political candidates to sit down for an interview with our editorial board in order to be considered for a recommendation.
But we’re making an exception in the case of the District 4 County Commission race between Republicans Joe Neunder and Mark Hawkins.
The district runs through the middle of the county from the Gulf to DeSoto County and includes part of North Venice.
We were able to interview Hawkins but Neunder wasn’t available. However, having followed him for more than two years as a Venice City Council member, we know him well without an interview.
As longtime county residents, business owners and former members of the county Planning Commission, both men are well qualified for the position they’re seeking.
And they both have a record of community involvement that makes them familiar with the issues county residents want to be addressed.
They have similar platforms, too. Both favor property tax cuts for county residents, using the windfall in revenue the county received from rising property values.
Both want to protect the county’s environment, especially our water resources, and both want to address the shortage of workforce housing.
There’s little disagreement between them on those softball issues, as best we can tell from our interview with Hawkins and Neunder’s website.
But we think growth might be an area where they don’t see quite eye to eye.
When he ran for the City Council, Neunder said he was an advocate for smart, manageable growth. He’d likely say that today as well, though as a Council member he was usually a reliable vote in favor of development.
And there’s no question he’s the establishment candidate, working with a war chest that has 10 times the monetary contributions Hawkins has amassed, with countless $1,000 donations from business interests.
Development is the major issue for Hawkins even though he’s a contractor.
What people are telling him as he’s campaigning is that the County Commission doesn’t listen to its constituents, he said.
“The people we have representing us don’t represent us,” he told us.
The commissioners “gave away” Beach Road, he said, and approved a hotel for Siesta Key and a project at Stickney Point Road, all in spite of public opposition.
Part of the reason workforce housing remains scarce, he said, is that the Commission hasn’t made it a priority even though it’s been a problem for more than 10 years.
The county should be working on a north-south connector east of I-75 to meet future demand, he said, but it isn’t.
It should have gotten an earlier start on upgrading its main water treatment plant as well, but the work won’t be complete until 2026. He’d try to push to get it done sooner.
We’re not sure how effective Hawkins would be on the Commission if elected. Some of the problems to be dealt with are bigger than commissioners can fix by a quick vote, and he’d need to find at least two other votes to have an impact.
He said he thinks he can work with whoever is elected in District 2 and with District 5 Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, with whom he served on the Planning Commission.
We think Neunder could make a good commissioner but we liked what we heard from Hawkins.
We recommend Mark Hawkins for County Commission District 4.
