Raising a child isn’t the only thing a village can do. It can also put a family in a new home.
At least that’s how Alan and Alexis Adams and their sons, Ethan and Dylan, got into theirs.
The family moved to the area in December because the warm weather was better for Alan’s health. An accident when he was in the Navy left him legally blind and with neurological deficits that cold Ohio winters aggravated.
They bought a house without getting a tour of it and learned only after moving in that it was ill suited to Alan’s needs in many ways. They got approved for a VA loan to buy a bigger, better one but under VA rules had to sell the other house first.
That’s when things bogged down. And Realtor Robert Goldman had an idea that inspired a village to action.
He sent out an email on March 24 to “all Realtors, media, community, philanthropists, friends, veterans” asking for help finding a buyer for the Adamses’ house.
We ran a story about the family on March 27 that caught the eye of Judy Braham, CEO of Gulfcoast Women in Networking.
She mentioned it to Lynn Colett, whose company, An Organized Move, offers complete moving plans for people who are relocating. It also stages houses to help them sell. Colett contacted us to offer her services to the Adamses for free.
Colett saw the house had a major flaw: a Florida room doubling as the master bedroom. She also envisioned a fix: a wall to separate the two areas.
The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce put her in touch with contractor Michael Bishop, who knew two walls with double doors were needed — one to replace sliding glass doors going into the Florida room and another to create a real bedroom.
Bishop got Sarasota County to issue a building permit in a matter of hours instead of weeks and, sensitive to the Adamses’ budget, got all the labor and most of the materials donated. A job that would have cost about $15,000 cost around $1,000 instead and it only took a week.
Goldman was concerned about finances as well. His agency, Michael Saunders & Co., agreed to waive his share of the commission and Tony Moore, of Gulfside Mortgage Services, agreed to credit the couple the VA appraisal fee, the processing fee and the underwriting fees, a total donation of $1,885.
To make sure the Adamses wouldn’t have out-of-pocket costs Goldman considered creating a fund to supplement their budget. The United Way of South Sarasota County stepped up to handle one and Applebee’s and HarborChase held fundraisers.
Finally, on May 21 the Adamses got an offer. The sale of their first house and the purchase of their second house closed June 25 — the day after their wedding anniversary.
Their seller, Betty Hackmeister, was there. The widow of a service member, she had waited patiently for everything to come together.
The Adamses were able to leave the closing and go home because Colett had already moved them in while they were spending a couple of days gratis at the Ramada by Wyndham Venice Hotel Venezia. They had enjoyed an anniversary meal the night before courtesy of Cassariano’s.
And that’s how a “village” made a family’s dream come true.
“It shows the importance of the acts of every person to do good deeds,” Goldman said.
But the story doesn’t end there.
A neighbor who’s also a vet put a flagpole holder by the garage before they even moved in. Another neighbor has invited them to a 4th of July party. People passing by their house wave and say hi.
More important, the fund at the United Way lives on. There’s about $2,000 in the Adams Veterans Housing Assistance Fund to be used to help more vets in the future. Alan and Alexis are the chairs of the fundraising to ensure the fund continues.
“I’m happy we’re raising our kids here,” Alexis said.
“It’s an indescribable community,” Alan added.
Agreed.
