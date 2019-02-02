Kudos to County Commission Chair Charles Hines for coming to Venice last week to talk directly to the policymakers — the Venice City Council.
Relations between the two governmental bodies have been somewhat strained for a few years. Hines is hoping to improve them with better communication, and his commitment to appear before the Council periodically for a briefing and to answer questions could go a long way in that regard.
Commissioners and Council members sometimes communicate with each other but they only have one formal meeting together each year. It typically lasts a few hours during which a handful of topics are kicked around, then passed on to the respective staffs for action.
They’re really not designed to get much done and follow-up involves a communication from the Council through the city manager to the county administrator down to his staff and back again.
It’s not a system set up for speedy responses, and sometimes, Mayor John Holic said, there doesn’t even seem to be one. Hines said that he’d address communications on his side and recommended the Council do the same, so that answers never get stuck at a level below them in the chain of communications.
It was a point diplomatically stated, and one that we hope contributes to a warming of relations.
It’s important generally that the two branches of government closest to the people in and around Venice work together. It’s especially important that they get along when there are major issues to be dealt with.
And there are: the city’s potential takeover of ambulance service from the county; the need for a local hurricane shelter; the expiration in less than two years of the interlocal agreement under which the county maintains about a dozen city parks; the city’s on-again, off-again interest in finding a different way to fund the fire department.
Those are all contentious matters in the best of times. They could be next to impossible if the city and the county are on the outs.
Of course, in and of itself better communication isn’t guaranteed to fix anything. It’s certainly not going to make a pile of money appear, and money will be a key factor in everything that needs to be worked out.
Money doesn’t enter into it, however, until some discussion is going on.
Hines hit some major topics: the shelter, naturally; workforce housing; parks; water quality; the impending arrival of the Atlanta Braves, who will play one Spring Training game in North Port, on March 24, before making Cool Today Park their base next season.
He said the county is negotiating with Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) about putting a shelter on the campus of its Venice branch, which still needs city approvals and won’t be open for three years or so.
He’s on record all but saying SMH needs to contribute more than the land for the building since only a multi-use one that would largely be at the hospital’s disposal makes sense. We agree.
Hines said the initiative to work out a new parks agreement will need to come from the Council, though he recommended that it stay on a back burner while matters more likely to get resolved are dealt with.
He said the county will be considering an ordinance that would facilitate the construction of “half-unit” dwellings to increase workforce housing. It’s an approach the city can consider that would only cost whatever discount on fees and permits the Council would approve — no money paid out, just a little less paid in.
The Council thanked Hines for coming, and we do too, especially if he has set a precedent for future Commission chairs to follow. We also hope an invitation will be extended to Holic to make a similar appearance before the Commission — on a Wednesday, since the two bodies have conflicting Tuesday schedules.
Talking doesn’t mean they’ll always agree with each other, but not talking pretty much guarantees they never will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.