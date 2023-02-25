A common theme among the people who criticized Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 response report Tuesday was that questions, especially about the treatment of specific patients, weren’t answered.

Predictably, the report, prepared by an internal group of more than 70 people with analysis from an outside company, was called a cover-up. What’s needed to bring transparency and restore trust, the critics said, is a complete review by an independent, outside agency.


