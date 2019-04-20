Need a break from “the news”? Here are a few things to be happy about or grateful for that have nothing to do with Brexit, Robert Mueller or tariffs on goods from China.
The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce (VACC) revamped its Business of the Year program for 2019 and this week announced 55 finalists in five categories.
Previously, members of the vibrant local business community were recognized as New, Small, Medium or Large Business of the Year or Nonprofit of the Year.
There’s still a category for nonprofits but now other types of businesses are grouped by type instead of size: Healthcare & Wellness, Hospitality & Tourism, Professional & Financial and Service & Retail.
There’s also a new award for Employee of the Year.
The nominees in that category are secret but you can see the rest at MyVeniceChamber.com. Winners will be announced in a banquet on Friday, May 31, at Plantation Golf & Country Club. You can register on the website.
• • •
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office busted six people, including two from Venice, in a sting operation aimed at unlicensed contractors.
Contracting without a license is a crime but in the past it hasn’t always been one that law enforcement went after. Victims might be told to sue the culprit, which rarely got them compensated or discouraged him from bilking more victims.
Sheriff Tom Knight has treated these offenses more seriously, assigning detectives to investigate claims.
The law in question could use more teeth — a first offense generally only results in a civil citation, though subsequent offenses can bring misdemeanor and even felony charges. But every arrest sends a message.
There are lots of reasons to crack down on unlicensed contracting: The people who do it haven’t shown any qualifications to a regulatory body; they don’t have insurance for any damage they cause or any injury they suffer; they often do shoddy work or contract to do work that isn’t needed; and they take work away from legitimate businesses that play by the rules.
Kudos to the Sheriff’s Office for exposing these six people as unlicensed contractors.
You can check for a Sarasota County license by calling 941-861-6678 or 941-861-3029. Call 941-861-5000 to report someone you suspect is acting as an unlicensed contractor or performing work without a permit.
• • •
In a less than a two-week span, Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) broke ground for a new 110-bed Venice facility and an eight-story tower on its main campus in Sarasota to house its Cancer Institute.
The Venice hospital will enhance accessibility to the services SMH, a tax-supported public entity, provide and bring obstetrics back to the area, while the Institute will consolidate and enhance cancer care options that our older — and aging — population will increasingly need.
Both facilities are expected to open in 2021. We hope that plans for a North Port hospital won’t be far behind them.
• • •
Finally, with Easter almost here it will soon be time for the annual migration of snowbirds back to their summer roosts.
This year there’s more to recognize than just the passage of another season: The downtown beautification project is nearly complete.
There’s still work to be done, particularly to finish the utility work on Nokomis Avenue that was separated out of the main contract. And there’s still a bit of a learning curve as drivers adjust to the presence of new stop signs and such.
But despite some bumps in the road (sorry), the work got done largely as planned and it looks great. We’ll be better able to savor it as traffic eases during the slide into summer.
Congrats to all involved.
