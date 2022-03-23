During a recent public meeting about a shopping center he wants to build in North Venice, developer Pat Neal pointed out that his projects always get approved.
To an audience overwhelmingly opposed to his plan, that sounded like arrogance, and we can’t disagree. Given another chance, Neal might have made his point in a different way.
But the fact is, his projects do always get approved, though it takes a lawsuit sometimes. When you’re right, you’re right. Or as old-time actor Walter Brennan used to say in the TV series “The Gun of Will Sonnett,” “No brag, just fact.”
Neal did offer a partial explanation for his success: Florida is very development-friendly.
“Everybody knows that for the most part development gets approved in our state,” he said.
Neal, a former state representative and senator, certainly would know.
The point may have been lost on those who prefer to think the reason the county and the city keep giving developers the green light is they’ve been bought off.
Neal’s comment is only a partial explanation because there’s a second side to that coin: Developers rarely ask for what they can’t get.
It’s certainly true they’ll sometimes push the envelope on density, or height, or parking, which might take anything up to a comprehensive plan amendment, but even that is something the law allows.
Think of it this way: If you go into an Italian restaurant, no matter how much you beg or plead, you’re not going to be able to order Kung Pao Chicken.
But you can, for example, order spaghetti and then customize it in a variety of ways. Would you like pomodoro sauce or Bolognese? Maybe a side of meatballs or sausage? A sprinkle of parmesan?
It comes with soup or salad, and garlic bread or bread sticks. What’s your preference? Both? OK, but that costs extra.
That’s not a perfect analogy, but it works to illustrate our point: Pick the right restaurant (jurisdiction); make your choices from its menu (comprehensive plan and land-development regulations — LDR); and you’ll get the meal (approvals) you want.
Playing by the rules like this almost never fails. A rare exception was the Venice City Council’s repeated rejection of the proposed Murphy Oaks development, but that hasn’t reached a conclusion yet.
What does this mean? Going back to our restaurant analogy, the key is the menu.
It’s a point we’ve made numerous times, including recently regarding the draft land-development regulations the city of Venice is working on.
There’s not much right now that can be done regarding the comp plan, which went into effect four years ago. The next revision is a few years off.
But the LDR are a work in progress, probably still a few months away from a City Council vote.
And if you need proof that you can have an influence on their creation, look no further back than last week’s Planning Commission meeting, when a provision to allow 39-foot-tall buildings downtown was tossed out in favor of a stricter height limit than currently exists.
The Commission reversed course because the public was vehemently against a higher height limit there.
Assuming the Council agrees, 39 feet will be off the menu, dropped by popular demand — even in Florida.
