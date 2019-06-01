At a time when so much of the news is negative, let’s spend a little time on things that are positive.
Substantial upgrades to city assets are in the worksThe pier is being replaced and Fire Station 1 will be, starting next year. At the same time, City Hall will get some renovations, including needed safety features and a new building linking it to the fire station, allowing the Building Department to relocate to more space.
A new public safety facility just had its groundbreaking and the old police station will become the home of the Public Works Department. The second year of roadwork is wrapping up, with a final phase coming, including a new Capri Isles Boulevard bridge.
Not everyone is happy about every project but few people would dispute that the assets being upgraded needed major repairs or replacement.
They have to be paid for, of course, and it’s not clear where some of the money will be coming from. And the number of overlapping projects could put a strain on staff’s ability to juggle duties. We have confidence, though, that things will work out.
And this point shouldn’t be lost: The main reason so much is being done now is that too little was done in the past.
It’s only been in the last few years that the city has compiled a list of its assets and started depreciating them. That’s too soon for a significant amount of money for projects to be available now but it puts the city on a better financial footing for the future.
In two-plus years we’ll have two new hospitalsBoth Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) and Venice Regional Bayfront Health (VRBH) have new facilities in the works.
SMH is ahead with its project, with approval of a rezoning ordinance expected in two weeks that will allow construction of a hospital where a shopping center was planned to go. It already has its site-and-development plan and a special exception for height in hand.
VRBH had a harder time getting its site approved and since then has been pondering the impact of the pending repeal of the state’s certificate of need law regulating the approval of new hospitals.
The state OK’d VRBH for a 210-bed facility and that’s what it presented to Sarasota County for site approval. Officials say plans are being finalized to ensure the new hospital meets the needs of the community. We’re hoping for a groundbreaking in the not-too-distant future.
We still live in paradiseYes, there are more of us here than there used to be, with still more people coming. But they wouldn’t be on the way if this weren’t a great place to live.
It gets hot, but not too cold. It rains a lot in the summer but we don’t have to shovel it. There’s a risk of hurricanes but at least they don’t sneak up on us.
We have many, many days of sunshine; the Gulf; numerous cultural amenities; more restaurants than you can eat at in six months; and — fingers crossed — no red tide.
Is everything perfect? No. But for a few minutes, at least, let’s enjoy the fact that a lot of things are really good.
