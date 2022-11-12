Had your fill of politics until next year? So have we. But there’s a problem we want to talk about.
American politics has pretty much always been a rough-and-tumble affair. Recently, however, elections seem to have been no more than 1% about actual policy and more than 99% about candidates painting each other as being in league with the devil.
No accusation seems too baseless, hateful, biased or lacking in context not to be made, even when it requires the “I’m (fill in the blank) and I approve this message” sign-off.
They may approve it, but you’ll never catch one of them vouching for it.
And the ads are unavoidable, filling every conceivable method of communication in rotation, thanks to the fortunes that big-buck donors spend to put or keep their cronies in office.
In theory, making races nonpartisan would improve things. In reality, parties insinuate themselves through endorsements, campaign contributions and advertising to such an extent that the nonpartisan label is almost meaningless.
Why does all of this happen? It works. Enough people make up their minds whom to vote for on either party affiliation alone, or political propaganda that plays into their beliefs, to decide elections.
In our opinion, this is no way to run a city/county/state/country.
If you think we’ve been on this soapbox before, you’re right. And it obviously hasn’t done much good, or we wouldn’t be on it again.
This time, though, we’d like to propose an idea we’re borrowing from a contributor: a nonpartisan better-government group to vet candidates and, hopefully, get them to sign a “clean campaign” pledge and shame them if they don’t.
If anyone has a better enforcement mechanism under current laws, we’re open to it.
It would be a local effort to start with, but one that could grow if it had an impact.
The genesis would be identifying a group of influential local people who agree to put party politics aside and impartially evaluate candidates’ qualifications: education, experience, length of residency, civic involvement and other relevant factors.
The group could use the American Bar Association’s system for rating federal judicial nominees: well qualified, qualified, not qualified. The rating would be public and could be used in advertising, subject to the terms of the pledge.
The pledge would address at least two key, related problems that have plagued recent local elections: inflammatory ads and out-of-whack campaign finances.
Ideally, candidates would agree to a limit of, say, $200 on contributions and a promise not to accept money, directly or indirectly, from companies likely to have business before them.
They’d also agree not to indulge in negative campaigning and commit to telling their supporters and party officials not to conduct any on their behalf. Negative ads would be immediately and vigorously renounced.
Instead, candidates would be expected to talk about themselves — their qualifications, their vision, their platform.
How many people did you vote for in the midterms for whom you could list any of those things?
Acceptance of each of these standards would be a condition of being rated and being able to use the rating during the campaign.
Is this a cure-all? Of course not. But to the extent candidates would agree to it, it would be an improvement — a much needed one.
