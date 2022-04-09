However you feel about the content of the second draft of Venice’s land-development regulations (LDR), give the Planning Commission credit for all the work that went into it.
And that’s doubly or triply true for Chair Barry Snyder, who has been the midwife, if you will, bringing the new rules into the world.
It’s been a four-year process, following a similar one for the drafting of the comprehensive plan the rules are intended to implement. Snyder oversaw that project as well.
Fortunately, he and his colleagues are volunteers, or the city couldn’t afford them.
The job isn’t quite over, of course. The Commission still needs to take whatever additional input is submitted; consider whether any additional changes are needed; take a look at some tweaks staff has planned; and formally vote to pass the LDR along to the City Council.
All that is supposed to happen at its next meeting, on April 19.
We wonder whether that may be rushing things, though, to stay on a projected timetable for a presentation to the Council at its May 10 meeting. The window that’s open for public input on the draft before it goes to the Council is already closing.
We understand Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark’s interest in getting the new rules in place. There’s a substantial disconnect between the comp plan, which went into effect in January 2018, and the existing land-use rules, which largely date back to 1978.
For more than four years Clark’s office has been processing development applications under rules that, ideally, would have been replaced years ago. He’s justifiably eager not to have to do that anymore.
But ….
Attorney Jeff Boone made a point at Tuesday’s meeting that we hope registered with the Commission members.
A long, dedicated comment period offered lots of chances for public input on the first draft. There hasn’t been an equal opportunity to weigh in on the second one, however, and that’s the one the Council will be voting on.
The second draft only became available to the public last week and that was as an attachment to the agenda. It went up at VeniceGov.com after Tuesday’s meeting.
That means there’s barely two weeks for anyone to review the LDR — which is hundreds of pages — and submit comments.
Now, it’s true that there will be at least two opportunities to address the Council with comments, and that Clark has already said adjustments will be needed in the future, after the LDR undergo some real-world testing.
But, as Boone told the Commission members, “your recommendation is huge.” The Council members are going to give it great weight because they haven’t lived with it the way the Commission members have.
Deferring to the Commission’s judgment is OK as long as it’s an informed decision, not one made in the interest of getting this over with.
So, it’s crucial that the Commission allow sufficient time for input into the final, complete version of the second draft. Does that mean its vote should be postponed? If a convincing case can be made that more time could make a better document, yes.
It’s been four years. Another month — if needed — wouldn’t hurt.
