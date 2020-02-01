Have you heard about the city’s plan to tear all the trees out of Venezia Park and turn it into an active park?
Hopefully you haven’t, because there is no such plan.
But you might have gotten the impression there is if you’d read emails sent by neighbors to the City Council, or heard comments to the Council or the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board this week.
It’s important to state at the outset that we’re 100% in support of their right to express their concerns about the future of the park in any city forum. We’re weighing in at this point only to urge them to engage the Council based on facts, not speculation.
That includes protesting a “proposal” or “plan” to remove the Australian pines from the park when there isn’t one. At least not yet.
The idea has been discussed before and rejected. Here’s how things stand right now.
• The Council has budgeted $75,000 to replace playground equipment that had rusted out and become dangerous.
• This week the Venice Lions Club officially proposed to work with the city to install a “universally accessible” playground.
• The city has asked Sarasota County to allocate $100,000 in park impact fees so it can hire a consultant to develop a design for the park. The funds haven’t been received yet, so there’s no consultant and no plan or proposal.
• Public Works Director James Clinch and the City Council have promised that public workshops about the park will be held at the outset of the process. We hope the neighbors will plan to participate, and we’ll provide notice and coverage of them.
• Clinch’s proposed five-year parks capital improvement program included $1 million from impact fees in Fiscal Year 2020-21 for “design and construction of park amenities, including public workshops.” They “may include removal of invasive species. landscaping, ADA accessible walking trail, additional street parking.”
That’s going to be scaled back, however, until the consultant is on board and more public opinion has been obtained.
Make no mistake, though: The reference to “invasive species” does include the Australian pines.
Clinch said his preference would be to remove them and any other exotic species and replace them with native plants.
The pines are an aggressive exotic species that would take over the park if seedlings weren’t regularly snipped, he said. Nothing can grow under them, he said, and they create a very tough root mat that’s hard to walk on, yet they’re susceptible to high winds.
On the other hand, Jackie Mineo told the Council the Australian pines don’t cause problems, saying they have yet to take over the park. She said she rarely sees a seed pod there.
And in an email to the Council, former Parks Board Member Charles Alfano wrote that at his condominium there is plenty of ground cover under its Australian pines. He invited a visit.
This is exactly the kind of discussion about the park that needs to happen — though preferably in the context of the workshops the public has been promised, so it’s in the record.
Meanwhile, organize, protest, sign petitions. No one is revving up any chainsaws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.