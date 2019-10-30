Venice voters have a choice between two good candidates for City Council Seat 6: Tim Brady and Joe Neunder.
We think the choice comes down to who is better prepared to be an effective Council member on Day 1.
Both live in fairly new subdivisions — Brady in Milano and Neunder in Windwood — but the similarity on that front ends there.
Brady has lived in the city about 20 months, though he previously resided in Sarasota for about five years, while Neunder has been a county resident since the late ’80s, with a break while he attended college.
Neunder has been preparing to serve on the Council all year by attending meetings and talking with city officials and community leaders. Brady bravely jumped into the race at the last minute when the candidate he planned to back decided not to run, so his prep time was limited.
It’s been further constrained by his active role in his homeowner association, whose board he is also running for.
Still, we were disappointed when, in his interview, he seemed not to have used the time that was available to get up to speed on city issues.
He declined, for example, to make any specific comments about the city’s budget, which we took as a lack of familiarity with it even though he said his experience with government contracting from tech sales is one of his strengths.
On his website he states: “I’ll suggest that the City of Venice has been irresponsible and downright negligent in how it has been planning for the financial management of our future. The taxes you pay might be on a frightening trajectory upwards as these poor habits continue.” Without context or details, that’s a scare tactic, but he didn’t provide any.
Similarly, while making the important point that growth should pay its own way, he cites “roads, … sewers, schools and so much more” as areas where it’s not.
He seems not to know that road concurrency is no longer a factor local governments can consider; that the city requires developers to pay for onsite water and sewer facilities; and that the city has no responsibility for schools.
We don’t believe Brady is being dishonest; he’s just not well informed about the issues. We wish he had gotten into the race earlier and had formed his opinions and platform after doing more research, and we hope he’ll stay involved.
Neunder is already acquainted with land use rules and processes from his two years on the county Planning Commission and has spent months learning how things work from the city perspective.
He recognizes the inevitability of growth and wants to focus on controlling density and preserving the city’s aesthetic appeal, some of which is actually of fairly recent vintage.
He thinks the budget is in good shape, with reserves already higher than required, and that the city is taking the right steps in addressing the role of its outfalls in beach closures and red tide.
We think he has a better grasp on the state of the city going forward.
We recommend Joe Neunder for Venice City Council Seat 6.
