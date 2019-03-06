It is a frustratingly slow process, but the plan for revitalization of Warm Mineral Springs Park is continuing to move forward in a sensible direction.
North Port city commissioners refined their vision recently when they set priorities for the improved park, which includes the Springs, visitor buildings and the surrounding 61.4 acres. The meeting was a review of a master plan developed by planners Kimley-Horn & Associates and the architectural firm Sweet Sparkman.
We suggest that anyone interested in the Springs redevelopment go online to download or read the master plan at the city’s website — CityOfNorthPort.com. Under Government, look for City Commission. Find Agendas/Minutes on the left, and Click Here for Current Meetings. Find the City Commission meeting of 2/26/2019 and, under Agendas, click on WMSP Draft Master Plan. That’s it.
(Note to communications staff, maybe put it on the home page?)
The draft master plan is worth review. The maps and architect drawings that give you a good idea of the vision. There also are detailed descriptions of the existing buildings. Not good.
Building renovation was the top priority on the commission’s list. For good reason. The old buildings, constructed in the 1950s under the design of the distinguished Sarasota School of Architecture architect Jack West, must be completely renovated. This is the big ticket item: The projected cost of renovation is $4.56 milion.
As the consultants write in summation: “In general, it is envisioned that the buildings will require a ‘gut’ removal and replacement of all finishes, roofing, building systems and doors/windows. It is believed that the existing masonry walls, steel structure and steel-wood roof framing can remain with selective repair and replacement.”
Further, “It is believed that all mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems will require replacement.”
A big job, but these buildings are distinctive and of historical significance. The city is trying to get them listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which could help expedite outside funding.
We like them and believe they are valuable. And the complete overhaul envisioned by the architects would make this stand out as an attraction.
Key to the new-look spa buildings is the old-look Cyclorama, a round building with paintings of Juan Ponce de Leon’s travels in Florida. Well-known legend has it that the conquistador was looking for the “Fountain of Youth” in the New World and found it here at the warm springs in what someday was to become North Port.
More legend that truth — believe it or not! —but pish-posh to facts when there’s a good legend to be peddled. It’s worked very nicely for the past 50 years.
Plus, the Cyclorama is said to be terrific. Actual fact or not, it makes for a good introduction to early North American history — and the conquistador did land in Charlotte Harbor and did tour the area.
Beyond the buildings, one critical upgrade is to the water-septic system, which is woefully inadequate and potentially damaging to the health of this rare warm-water Springs. The good news is that funding for necessary utility improvements may come through a special legislative funding request from Rep. James Buchanan, R-Sarasota.
These requests are always iffy, but fingers crossed. If the funding does not come through, the city obviously needs to bite the bullet and install water and sewer as soon as possible.
One more thing: A new idea popped up and won commission endorsement last week — construction of what was described as a “historic schoolhouse.”
Odd, in that North Port did not have a “historic” old schoolhouse in its short history. But the idea is to build a schoolhouse-style structure for group presentations, which is appropriate.
And a final thing: The overall price tag for all improvements — a pavilion, landscaping, hiking trails — is nearly $19 million.
The city has $450,000 in this year’s budget and $750,000 already set aside, and it makes roughly $300,000-$400,000 annually from the operation. But it needs a lot more.
City officials need to come up with creative ways to increase revenues to implement their vision.
