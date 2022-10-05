When you walk through a storm
Hold your head up high
And don’t be afraid of the dark
At the end of a storm
There’s a golden sky
And the sweet silver song of a lark
Walk on through the wind
Walk on through the rain
For your dreams be tossed and blown
Walk on, walk on
With hope in your heart
And you’ll never walk alone
Those thoughts and words are taken from a song “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” that has been recorded by many artists, including Gerry and the Pacemakers and Andrea Bocelli. It seems very appropriate right now.
It will take all of us, together, to truly find normalcy again after Hurricane Ian.
We see and hear many stories of people leaning on each other and teaming up to recover from that fierce storm.
For example:
The Daily Sun’s Nathan Lane emailed us today. It was his son Harrison’s 8th birthday. Yet his neighborhood in North Port is still flooded so badly, he is not even able to drive out to get a cake or presents.
When word got out, his neighbors took over. The made cards with birthday wishes. They brought frozen pizzas, chips, cookies and lasagna that Nathan cooked on the grill for everyone.
“It was such a huge blessing for this little boy,” Nathan wrote. “He was so proud. It is a birthday he will never forget. God is good.”
In Venice, First Baptist Church at 312 Miami Avenue is offering meals and showers. The church is also offering free tree trimming services in cooperation with Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief operating out of the parking lot.
Punta Gorda’s Bob Carpenter posted a message on Facebook praising the teamwork and cooperation in his neighborhood.
“A neighbor and his dad put five tarps on our roof yesterday, covering shingle damage and leaks,” Bob wrote. “Our street was blocked at both ends with downed oak trees. Neighbors, Kaye and I went with tools to trim limbs so we can drive to our homes now.”
He went on to say he had no wi-fi, electricity or cellphone service. But a friend was letting him use his office’s internet service.
“We are blessed to have such great friends who are helping us,” he wrote.
And, of course, help is also coming from strangers.
The Virginia-based humanitarian organization Operation Blessing has sent its U.S Disaster Relief Team to Port Charlotte and is setting up at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 3729 Sherwood Road, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, except Sunday.
Homeowners who need help can go there and fill out a work request for free volunteer services that include things like debris removal, finding and sorting salvageable belongings, etc. For more information, you can call 800-730-2537.
The Paws of War, a retired veterans group, has set up shop in Fort Myers to help as many veterans, seniors and animals as they can.
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce has created an Emergency Response page on its website, EnglewoodChamber.com/resources to post updates on assistance and other information. It is also organizing shipments of supplies from other chambers around the state. And, it is accepting donations to aid people locally only.
And, crooks should beware. State Attorney Amira Fox has activated a Hurricane Ian Response team that will take calls from the public about any suspected contractor fraud, unlicensed workers or hurricane-related scams and immediately go after anyone taking advantage of hurricane victims. Just call 239-533-1342.
And these are just a few examples of the help available to all of us.
You see, we’re not alone.
