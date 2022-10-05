Murdock Baptist Church

Murdock Baptist Church member Bonnie Bistarky chats with friend and fellow member, Patti Page, at the Southern Baptist Convention Florida Baptist Disaster Relief aid station. Each day, the trained Murdock Baptist members and volunteers will distribute a hot lunch at noon.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY

When you walk through a storm

Hold your head up high


