Here’s how we see interviews with Venice City Council candidates: There’s an opening in our municipal corporation; why are you the best qualified person to fill it?
“Qualified” encompasses a lot of things — familiarity with Venice and the types of issues facing the City Council; educational background; work experience; a commitment to devote the time needed to the responsibilities of the job.
We’re confident that everyone currently on the Council, no matter how well prepared they thought they were, would admit to having a learning curve, whether it was about Robert’s Rules of Order or what a PUD is.
We find that the better candidates are the ones who have taken the time to prepare for the job as if they already had it, to reduce the need for on-the-job training.
That’s the case in the race for Council Seat 5, between Nick Pachota and Debbie Sanacore.
While we are intrigued by the prospect of having Sanacore on the Council as a former city employee — she’d have to quit her job as a code inspector — and we liked some of her ideas, we were disappointed that her platform was mostly questions, with few answers.
The candidates for all three seats on the Council have the same basic agenda: smart growth, fiscal responsibility and clean water.
That’s hardly a surprise. Those are the issues in every City Council campaign. If, as a candidate, you think the city isn’t handling them properly, you need to be prepared to tell us why, and how you’d try to do things differently.
Sanacore is right that traffic is a problem, especially during season, but she didn’t offer any thoughts about dealing with it.
As a city employee, she said she’s seen that some city departments have high turnover, noting that salaries are likely a factor, But she didn’t say how she’d address retention to save the cost of hiring and training.
Pachota clearly was the better prepared of the two candidates to step into a Council position ready to be a factor from Day 1.
He has spent the time since filing to run meeting with city officials, reviewing the budget — learning the ropes.
As all the candidates do, he acknowledges that “Florida is Florida; you’re not going to stop growth.” But by putting a greater emphasis on compatibility, he said, the city would be in a better position to evaluate development proposals. It needs to be collecting 100% of impact fees as well, he said.
He supports the city takeover of emergency medical services from the county but not as a money-making endeavor. As an EMT and paramedic himself, he would bring knowledge about the field that no one on the current Council has.
He also has experience dealing with other levels of government, which is something that will be needed to address city issues such as roads and water quality.
Skeptics will be leery of electing him because of his family connection to Venice Pier Group, which holds the leases for Sharky’s and Fins. The company has few dealings with the Council on a regular basis, however, and they happen in open session under the watchful eye of the city attorney.
We need to give Pachota credit for something, too: He’s the only one of the three candidates who have been the beneficiary of mailings by the “Sunshine State Freedom Fund,” a shadowy political action committee, to ask that it stop.
The request may be too little, too late, but reducing such outside participation in city elections falls on the people getting the help.
We recommend Nick Pachota for Venice City Council Seat 5.
