Yes, it can be awkward.
Parents don’t want to bring it up because they don’t like the concept of their kids doing it.
Kids don’t like to talk about it because they probably won’t do it and — if they do — they won’t want to advertise it to adults.
But we need to have parents talk to kids about it.
They need to talk about posting recklessly on social media.
There are several topics under that discussion. Don’t bully nor accept being bullied. Don’t send images to strangers. Don’t send provocative pictures or nudity to strangers or friends. Don’t send along conspiracy theories.
And those are important.
Kids, please, don’t send threats along on social media. Not vague. Not specific. Not “I wonder what I could do with this? (insert image of Han Solo’s modified DL-44 heavy blaster).” Don’t send images of Columbine, Sandy Hook or Parkland with dark or “cute” or stupid captions. Just don’t.
Over the summer, two children have been taken into custody, put into handcuffs and arrested for threats. These kids, who were 10 and 12 years old, have had their image plastered onto websites and have a juvenile record.
We don’t know if there was any legitimate threat coming from these two. But police are taking a zero tolerance approach when it comes to any words that are an obvious risk, or that can be twisted into a vague threat. And they have to.
In these two cases, the boys had their names and images released by law enforcement to the public. In the first case, a 10-year-old told WINK TV he’d grabbed an image of an AR-15 and cash off the internet and texted it to a friend. He later wrote “get ready for Water Day.” He told WINK TV the image was a joke and the “water day” comment — referring to the last day of school — was unrelated
But the fifth-grader spent 21 days in juvenile detention. Thus far, the State Attorney’s Office has not pursued any case against the child.
Then a North Port 12-year-old boy “mentioned a mass shooting” in a social media post, Cape Coral police stated.
The boy was staying in Cape Coral at the time; he attends school in Port Charlotte.
The boy told investigators he didn’t plan to follow through with the threat and did not have access to a gun, according to Cape Coral police.
The Daily Sun is not revealing the names of the children involved. We’ve made that choice because we can’t assess how serious the threats actually were.
Police don’t have a choice but to take these situations seriously. Tweens have been known to get involved in school shootings — including a 13-year-old shooting a teacher in 2000 at Lake Worth, Florida and a 12-year-old opening fire in 2013, killing a teacher before dying by suicide.
Authorities are not in the wrong for their initial reactions to these texts, tweets, snaps, tiks and Facebook chatter. A study featured by the Washington Post states the median age of school shooting suspects is 16.
So a few things are imperative. If your child is showing signs of violence, get them help. And if your child is prone to doing silly things online, (quick hint: they all are), let them know that the consequences of threats, jokes of threats or hints of threats are very real.
