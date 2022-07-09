The process of adopting the city’s new land-development regulations and the proposal by developer Pat Neal to build a Publix shopping center on Laurel Road have understandably inflamed passions among residents recently.
But those inflamed passions are no excuse for the sort of rhetoric voiced in Council Chambers over the last few months.
Before we go on, let us make this perfectly clear: We are 100% behind the right of the public to appear at public meetings and make themselves heard. That’s First Amendment 101.
However, we believe there’s a responsibility in exercising that right. Speakers should present facts and opinions based on those facts, and not engage in innuendo or personal attacks.
Developer Pat Neal and attorney Jeff Boone have been the main targets. Neal has been developing in the region for decades and Boone has been handling his land-use legal work in the Venice area for quite some time.
If you think there’s too much development in and around Venice and you want to point fingers, you’ll most likely point at them. They know that, and are prepared, within reason, to take some lumps as the cost of doing business.
By all means, feel free to make them the butt of your complaints about overbuilding, traffic, crowded restaurants and such.
Remember, however, a point we’ve made numerous times: They can only do things the rules let them do, and that includes asking to change the rules.
Are they trying to influence the proposed new rules? Of course. Lots of people have been trying to do that; Boone is just the only one being paid to.
Is he better at it than members of the public who aren’t lawyers and who haven’t been doing it for decades? Sure. He’s supposed to be.
Where a problem arises — has arisen — is in accusing him, or Neal, of having done things they aren’t supposed to do, especially when other people are implicated.
It’s one thing to accuse them of greed, or having a sense of entitlement. It’s quite another to insinuate members of staff, the Commission or the City Council might be “in the pocket” of Neal or others, or are making decisions based on anything other than the evidence before them and their own good judgment.
If anyone has actual evidence showing corruption in these matters, produce it. Otherwise, it’s out of line.
Both Boone and Neal were called liars at the recent LDR public comment workshop, with the term repeatedly used in reference to Boone.
When Council Member Mitzie Fiedler raised a point of order for slander, Mayor Ron Feinsod said, “I haven’t heard any.”
Boone said he did, and he may be contemplating taking legal action. We wouldn’t blame him.
In a letter to the editor about a story regarding the workshop, the writer said he hopes the First Amendment still applies at Council meetings. It certainly does. But so do the exceptions to protected speech; defamation is one of them.
The LDR are up for final reading Tuesday, while Neal’s Publix project won’t be before the Planning Commission until August at the earliest. We urge the people who want to see them rejected to continue their efforts — with facts and fact-based opinions.
