The Sarasota County School Board voted last week to pay nearly $177,000 to a risk consulting firm to develop a better sexual harassment policy and conduct training on it.
That’s a lot of money, but it’s far from the full cost.
You have to factor in the $400,000 the Board agreed to pay Cheraina Bonner, who accused former Chief Operating Officer Jeff Maultsby of sexually harassing her and creating a hostile work environment. Her lawsuit alleging the District’s response was inadequate triggered the discussion about the need for better policies and training that led to the contract.
And you have to add in the cost of paying former Superintendent Todd Bowden to go away: weeks of paid leave and salary, as well thousands in attorney’s fees in another case, as mandated by his contract.
Then there’s the cost of looking for his replacement. A search firm has been hired.
When all is said and done the District will likely have paid out more than $750,000 because of a high-level employee’s conduct toward a subordinate and a supervisor who failed to react in a timely and sufficient manner.
Kroll & Associates, the consultant the Board has hired, has a three-stage plan to carry out its work: review prior complaints of misconduct and existing policy, and conduct onsite interviews with staff; research best practices, policies and procedures and draft an updated policy and complaint form; and implement the policy and conduct training.
All the work is to be completed by the beginning of the next school year, in August.
The short time frame could play into the cost; the scope of work certainly does.
But it still seems like a lot of money. As Kroll conducts its work, the Board should be alert to the need to make sure the public stays informed and sees that the cost is money well spent.
That goes well beyond the occasional debate at a meeting when the firm needs guidance and should include the following at a minimum:
• News releases as the work progresses.
• Regular updates at Board meetings.
• Timely reports of the firm’s findings, to the greatest extent they can be made public.
• Release of the draft policy and complaint form for public comment.
• A complete report from Kroll for public release when its work is complete.
That’s not how the Board typically likes to operate, and this is certainly a sensitive subject even if, as Board attorney Art Hardy said, the focus is to be forward-looking.
Of course, it’s also to position the Board to be able to say it has done everything it could to prevent sexual harassment in the future.
But more important, it’s to assure the public — students, families and taxpayers with no other connection to our schools — that top to bottom, the District is a safe place.
And that means a review of other policies may be appropriate.
Is the District policy on bullying in accord with best practices? How about on discrimination? Or …?
As we have seen in this matter, a lawsuit is a bad way to learn about the shortcomings of your practices. That $177,000 might have seemed cheap a few years ago if it could have prevented one.
