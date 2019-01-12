Even people who oppose development in Venice would have to admit that the way Mike Miller got his Porto Vista condo project approved is a how-to in making an idea into reality in Venice.
Consider: Assuming adoption of the rezoning ordinance that was on first reading before the Venice City Council Tuesday, he will have gotten permission to put four six-story condo buildings on commercial property on which multi-family dwellings are allowed only by special exception and which had a strict height limit of 35 feet.
It required him to persuade the Council to rezone the property to a designation that doesn’t count one floor of parking against the height limit and that provides the opportunity to petition to build up to 85 feet, though his plans are to go to about 60.
And he did it with virtually no objection from neighbors, who usually come out en masse to protect their interests.
That’s a pretty nifty feat.
Here are some of the things Miller did that other developers might learn from.
The right site. With all due respect for the businesses there, much of the site is, as Council members described it, “blighted” and “an eyesore” — certainly not the appearance you’d want for any part of your city, let alone a gateway.
Miller proposed rejuvenating it from top to bottom, taking out some old metal buildings, building a new marina office with amenities and retail space and, of course, putting condos on part of the empty space.
Renderings of the condo buildings look attractive and their height, though not necessarily what some would like, will at least mean motorists on the KMI Bridge won’t be looking down on air conditioning equipment.
Don’t be greedy. The allowable density on the property is 18 units per acre. That would have permitted far more than 40 units.
Miller said an earlier version of the project was for 51 units, in shorter buildings but closer to the water, where they’d have blocked more of the view east and been closer to the condos across the water.
That was rejected in favor of the plan the Council approved, with four towers more centrally located. Miller could have asked for more height for more units but didn’t, and that probably scored some points with the Council.
Think broader. Besides the obvious one — eliminating an eyesore — other public needs will be met by the project:
• Drainage on the property is poor, meaning stormwater containing who-knows-what ends up in the waterway. Miller said new parking lots will have permeable surfaces. (That’s also good news for the restaurant, whose owner said that even 2 or 3 inches of rain can cause flooding.)
• Parking will be open to the public, other than the spaces dedicated to the condos. Miller said he’s also going to pursue public parking under the bridge, as the city did on the southern side of the waterway.
• The access road by the bridge is too narrow for emergency vehicles, so Miller has worked out an agreement with neighboring Harbor Lights Cooperative Inc. to provide a different, wider route onto the property.
• The Venice Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office dock their boats at the southern end of the property. Miller said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to do that too, so the facilities there are going to be improved.
Be neighborly. The residents of Harbor Lights would have seemed likely opponents of the development of 40 condos next door, but only a few letters from them raised concerns. One spoke to the Council but that was mostly to confirm their “cordial and cooperative” relationship with Miller.
Miller told the Council he’s maintaining the Harbor Lights entrance and will be installing a sidewalk connecting the community to his property, and the restaurant in particular. He’s also going to give it an easement to access the rear of its office, which is right on the property line.
Lock it in. Even when a project touches all the right bases, there’s always a concern that the developer will come back later and make changes to undo the features that got public and Council buy-in.
Miller headed off that possibility by already having his site and development plan approved by the Planning Commission. It can still be changed, of course, but only by an amendment after a public hearing.
We’ve written numerous times about how Florida law constrains the Council’s ability to reject a development proposal. It’s something that frustrates them as much as it does members of the public.
The approval they gave Porto Vista Tuesday was anything but grudging, however. Council Member Chuck Newsom, for example, said the visual improvement would be “magnificent.”
That’s not a word often used to describe a new development. But they aren’t always as thoroughly planned as Porto Vista.
