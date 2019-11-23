The Sarasota County Commission decided to try to equalize the population in the county’s five districts this year to avoid a potential lawsuit after next year’s election.
The map it has approved to achieve that goal likely will get it sued.
If so, the commissioners can’t say they weren’t warned. A steady stream of people at a public hearing on Tuesday urged them to delay any decision on redistricting until 2021, so it could be based on 2020 census data.
Redistricting wasn’t necessary now, they were told, because the districts are close enough in population to withstand a legal challenge and the law only requires redistricting be done the year after the decennial census.
Their data were flawed and not current, they were told.
The map the majority of them seemed to favor stank of gerrymandering, racism and self-interest, they were told. And it had been submitted under an assumed name by a political operative with a record of election fraud who initially denied crafting it, then admitted to doing it.
They would be opening the door to being sued by the Democratic Party, the American Civil Liberties Union and/or the NAACP for having disenfranchised voters, primarily in Newtown, a largely African-American community, they were told.
Not one of the 30 or so people who spoke during public comment supported either of the redistricting maps up for approval, though several said that if one had to be approved, map 2-A.1 was the lesser of two evils.
Instead, map 4.1, the greater of the two evils was approved, 3-2, with Commission Chair Charles Hines and Commissioner Christian Ziegler voting against it.
Commissioner Nancy Detert said she favored map 4.1 because it kept the Newtown community largely in one district, which is true. But it will be in a different district, District 2, which means that an announced challenger to District 1 Commissioner Mike Moran won’t be able to run against him now.
Whether that was done on purpose, it looks fishy.
Moran said he preferred map 4.1 because it gives each of the cities in the county two commissioners to represent it, while the other map essentially contained each city within a district.
That’s also true, but disingenuous. After the next election, one commissioner may represent part of Venice, for example, and another represent the remainder, but no resident of Venice — or any other place in the county — will be represented by, or able to vote for, more than one commissioner.
There’s no guarantee that if redistricting is delayed the county won’t get sued on an Equal Protection claim. We think the risk is minimal and speculative, however — certainly not worth the distrust and division sown by Tuesday’s decision and the lawsuit that seems likely to follow.
There are two components to every decision: what you do and how you do it. While the Commission certainly had the authority to redistrict, practically every move in that regard cast doubt on the legitimacy of the process. That was reason alone, under the circumstances, to wait until 2021.
The commissioners heard that reason and more Tuesday. They just didn’t listen.
