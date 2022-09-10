There appears to be some confusion about both the process and the potential results of Venice Unites’ effort to repeal the new land-development regulations.

Comments on the Venetian Waterway Park page on the Nextdoor app urge people to sign petitions to limit or stop development in the area. But not everyone is eligible to sign, and anyone who hopes to stop growth by repealing the LDR will be disappointed.


