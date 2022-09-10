There appears to be some confusion about both the process and the potential results of Venice Unites’ effort to repeal the new land-development regulations.
Comments on the Venetian Waterway Park page on the Nextdoor app urge people to sign petitions to limit or stop development in the area. But not everyone is eligible to sign, and anyone who hopes to stop growth by repealing the LDR will be disappointed.
Without going into too much detail, the charter provision Venice Unites is relying on provides that if its conditions are met, the City Council has to consider repealing the ordinance that adopted the LDR.
It goes to a voter referendum only if the ordinance isn’t repealed.
In other words, if Venice Unites complies with the process in the charter, there could, but won’t necessarily, be a referendum.
After the November election, at least four Council members who voted to adopt the LDR will still be in office — five, if Nick Pachota wins the race for mayor. So repeal might seem unlikely, but minds can change.
There’s also the possibility that revisions to the LDR that Venice Unites would accept as a sort of settlement could be agreed to, and its petition would be withdrawn, doing away with the need for a referendum.
To go forward, Venice Unites needs to collect petitions from 10% of the city’s registered voters — not merely property owners, even if homesteaders; not utilities customers; not business owners; and not people who have a Venice address but who don’t live in the city limits. Registered voters.
In short, only if you can vote in city elections will your signature on a petition count. It will also only count if you sign an official petition form in person, verified by a “petition circulator.”
It’s a complicated process, but it’s meant to be. Elections are the preferred method for dealing with officials who do things their constituents don’t like.
If you’re not registered to vote here, you have until Oct. 11 to get registered. Note, though, that the petition drive could end before then if Venice Unites gets enough signatures. It has six months to do so.
Some people signing the petition are under the impression that repealing the LDR will stop growth. It wouldn’t, for several reasons.
First, Venice is surrounded by the county and has no power to control development outside the city limits, where its land-use rules don’t apply.
Second, virtually all the building going on in the city right now was approved under the prior land-development code, not the LDR. And the old code still applies to projects in the pipeline before the LDR were adopted.
Although the charter provision states the LDR will be suspended if enough signatures are collected, the city can’t be without land-use rules. It would probably have to look at reviving the old code at some point or risk legal action by property owners claiming they’re being denied their rights.
Finally, as we’ve pointed out numerous times, the “bad guy” behind the growth that people complain about isn’t so much the city as it is a state that heavily favors developers and is gaining nearly 1,000 new residents a day.
