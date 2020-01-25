The Sarasota County School Board deserves credit for deciding Tuesday to bring in Kroll, a risk management firm, to review its sexual harassment policies and conduct training.
School Board Member Bridget Ziegler said “it’s an investment in the front end now (that would) offset the legal fees later, of not doing it right.”
But this isn’t the front end.
The move comes after the chief operating officer and superintendent left last fall as the result of a months-long investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the COO.
The COO resigned and the Board reached a settlement with the superintendent that cost tens of thousands of dollars, in part because he was facing sexual harassment accusations in a different matter and the District had agreed to pay his legal fees.
The woman the COO harassed has filed a federal lawsuit against the district that will probably cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to resolve.
All of that is because of weak policies, questionable decision-making and, of course, bad behavior. Bring in a risk management company earlier and you head off much of the trouble.
Even nonprofessionals could see problems with the District’s policies.
There was no requirement that complaints of offensive conduct be immediately reported to the Human Resources office.
Once reported, the superintendent had the discretion to decide to handle them under the District’s “equity” policy, which prohibits discrimination and permits an internal investigation, rather than its bullying and harassment policy.
Then, as happened here, he could name himself the lead investigator of the internal investigation.
This matter wasn’t referred to an outside firm until weeks later, after the victim went to the Sheriff’s Office and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Is it any wonder, having been told by the COO that he called the superintendent “my boy,” that she didn’t feel she was going to get a fair hearing?
Take the appropriate steps at the outset and there’s probably no lawsuit to defend.
Besides reviewing the District’s polices and procedures, Kroll will make recommendations on who should be trained.
“Who” is pretty easy — everyone.
Yes, people shouldn’t have to be told — and regularly reminded — not to make sexually charged remarks to coworkers, or to send them highly personal texts. But apparently they must.
The District’s new policies should clearly spell out not just the types of behavior that can lead to disciplinary action but the seriousness with which they’ll be treated. Then the Board will have gone a long way toward preventing a repeat of problems it’s going to be dealing with all year, at great cost.
It should also be part of Kroll’s assignment to look at any other policies that could subject the District to legal risk and make recommendations to improve them.
THAT would be an investment on the front end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.