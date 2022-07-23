The District 1 Sarasota County School Board race offers a matchup between incumbent Bridget Ziegler and political newcomer Dawnyelle Singleton.
While Ziegler certainly has the incumbent’s advantage in experience, she’s also a known quantity — one known for an agenda that we believe isn’t in the best interests of all the 40,000-plus students in the district.
Therefore, we recommend a vote for Singleton in the Aug. 23 primary election.
Because School Board races are nonpartisan, the winner of the primary will claim the District 1 seat.
Ziegler has been on the Board since 2014, so she has valuable institutional knowledge the Board and the public benefit from that would be lost if she’s not reelected. Singleton would definitely have a learning curve if she wins.
Ziegler is smart and hard-working, and those are also valuable qualities. We think Singleton shares them, however.
But Ziegler has played a large part in the Board’s growing polarization over the last two year or so. We don’t see that improving if she’s reelected, and we’re even more concerned about what would happen if she were to be joined by equally conservative members.
A remark she made at a recent South County Tiger Bay Club candidate forum is telling: “I don’t want politics in education, which is why we want to elect conservatives.”
Rather than taking politics out of education, that would engrain one side’s politics into School Board policies. And it’s the side that has adopted laws dictating curriculum changes to address nonexistent problems and taken away local control of charter schools, among other things.
It’s ironic, then, that Ziegler is a co-founder of Moms for Liberty, a group whose mission includes opposition to government overreach — exactly what we’ve seen increasingly from Tallahassee recently.
The label put on these actions is “parental rights,” but the reality is that the “rights” of some parents are being given more weight, to the detriment of the rights of others, and to the principal task of actually teaching our children.
It’s no wonder that teacher morale is low and the District has 150 vacant teaching positions despite paying higher-than-average salaries.
We’re not recommending Singleton by default, however. She doesn’t have a magic wand to fix all the District’s issues, but she has clearly been doing her homework to prepare for the job she’s seeking, and she has no apparent baggage.
Her platform, she told us, is high-quality early education, working with teachers, who “just want to do their jobs,” and teacher and student mental health.
A product of local schools, Singleton has been a substitute teacher, and she spent six years as director of programming at a charter school for boys in Bradenton, where she initiated a number of programs that might translate to Sarasota County schools.
Though a newcomer, she’s raised a lot of money in a race in which her opponent is a very well-connected incumbent. It’s because people want change, she told us, and she would definitely represent that as the first woman of color ever elected to the Board.
She would add diversity to the Board in several ways, and we consider that a good thing.
We recommend Dawnyelle Singleton for Sarasota County School Board District 1.
