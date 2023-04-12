It’s hardly surprising in today’s political climate that so much of the anger directed at Sarasota Memorial Hospital is from people who have no connection to it.
What they have is an agenda to sow chaos and distrust, claiming to be advocates for truth and transparency when they don’t apply those same standards to themselves.
A case in point involves Dr. John Littell, a family-practice physician with offices in Ocala and Kissimmee who recently lost his certification from the American Board of Family Medicine for the “public dissemination of false, inaccurate and misleading materials about COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and mitigation of the virus,” according to the Board’s letter of March 16 rescinding his status, subject to appeal.
That letter was forwarded to Sarasota County Public Hospital Board Chair Tramm Hudson by Ann Vandersteel, co-chair of the Zelenko Freedom Foundation via an email stating: “Dr. Littell was stripped of his boards by the American family board of medicine because he came and spoke at the hospital.”
As the letter itself makes crystal clear, that’s not true.
Littell did indeed speak at the Feb. 21 board meeting, touting his use of ivermectin to treat COVID patients despite the fact it isn’t FDA approved and numerous studies refute its efficacy.
And, as some right-wing media outlets trumpeted, Littell was told to leave the meeting afterward. But not right afterward.
And it wasn’t because he spoke favorably about ivermectin; other people did that and weren’t made to leave. He was removed because he approached a board member during the meeting. Saying his removal had anything to do with the content of his presentation is false.
So is attributing his loss of certification to speaking at SMH. As the March 16 letter from the Board states, the decision was based on inquiries it made in January and June 2022, a response from him in August 2022 and additional information the Board acquired in October 2022, all of which predated his appearance at the February SMH board meeting by months.
But the facts are disposable when they don’t fit the narrative.
The great weight of the evidence is that COVID is real, and fatal in some cases; that the vaccines are safe for nearly everyone and help prevent infection, hospitalization and death; and that ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are ineffective.
Conversely, except to people who buy into conspiracies there’s no evidence that COVID is a “plandemic”; that the vaccines are part of a plot to depopulate the planet; that they were made in China; or that any of several other claims made at the March hospital board meeting is true.
We’re not in a position to say whether anyone who believes they or a loved one with COVID-19 was mistreated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital is right or wrong.
They’re absolutely entitled to have legitimate concerns addressed, if they haven’t been. Sometimes, unfortunately, the response just isn’t what someone wants to hear, especially when grieving a death that feels inexplicable.
Members of the public have every right to address the board, but to purport to be fighting for truth via name-calling, innuendo, anecdotal evidence and cherry-picked or debunked studies is the height of irony.
Baselessly undermining trust in the county’s only public hospital isn’t the way to help it get better, assuming that’s the goal.
