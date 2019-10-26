Florida, the Sunshine State, was the first in the nation to pass an open-government law, in 1967. It’s known as the Government in the Sunshine Law.
Floridians consider open government so important that they overwhelmingly voted in 1992 to enshrine the right of access to public records and government meetings in the state Constitution.
Against that background, for a political action committee to operate almost completely in the dark but call itself the Sunshine State Freedom Fund seems more than a bit ironic, though we’d bet not intentionally.
Unfortunately, it’s legal, and likely to remain that way, given the long odds of persuading state politicians to turn off the money spigot.
The matter is of concern to Venice residents because the Fund has sent out a raft of mailers in support of three Venice City Council candidates, all of whom have disclaimed any knowledge of or connection to it.
At least six fliers each have gone out urging votes for Bob Daniels, who’s running for mayor, Joe Neunder and Nick Pachota, who has asked the Fund to desist.
Three additional mailings attack Neunder’s opponent, Tim Brady, on one side and laud Neunder on the other, while a fourth just criticizes Brady without mentioning Neunder.
Yet another goes after one of Daniels’ opponents, Ron Feinsod, for comments he’s made about national politics.
Both Brady and Feinsod are tarred with that most horrifying of political labels in Sarasota County: liberal.
According to its state filing, the Fund was created in April as a “statewide committee to support or oppose candidates for statewide, multi-county, legislative or local offices and other activities not prohibited by law.” In other words, it exists to try to influence elections, not to advocate for policies.
The Fund’s chair and treasurer is William S. Jones, with a Tallahassee address though he runs a consulting business in Gainesville, according to a Gainesville Sun investigation.
Through September, SSFF had spent more than $26,000, with the bulk of it going to Gainesville-based Data Targeting Inc., a political consulting firm closely associated with the Republican Party that, among other things, sends out mailers — more than 45 million since 2010, according to its website.
SSFF can do that because it has a war chest of more than $116,000, according to state records, with nearly $90,000 coming from the Florida Accountability Fund and $65,000 from the Liberty Foundation of Florida.
Those are also PACs for which Jones is the chair and treasurer, at the same Tallahassee address.
Where did they get their money? More PACs. According to the Sun investigation, Jones has been involved with more than 80 of them.
So why is a Tallahassee-based PAC run by a resident of Gainesville so interested in the Venice City Council races?
Obviously, it’s to aid in the election of candidates who are perceived as being more in tune with the preferences of the people behind the Fund. Who are they? There’s no way to know.
Believe it or not, we’ve told you nearly all the information about the Fund that’s publicly available. It has a bunch of money that it got from people whose identities are unknown and it’s spending it at the direction of people whose identities are unknown.
There’s no requirement that a political action committee like the Fund identify the people behind it or who were the source of the money it has. There’s no law against it spending money in a Venice election that was collected outside the city, the county or even the state.
As long as donations are made within the legal limits and the organization doesn’t coordinate with the candidate, it’s pretty much anything goes.
That’s wrong, but it’s not going to change, at least not for this election.
So here’s our challenge to the Fund: Put your names where your money is. Let the residents of Venice see who’s been cluttering their mailboxes so they can decide how much weight, if any, to give to your propaganda.
Come out into the sunshine.
