We published an editorial a few weeks ago about the Venice City Council’s decision to install surveillance cameras to record activity downtown and at the airport.
We had two points to make: first, that the Council should have taken more time to discuss the issue, which was almost approved as a consent agenda item; and second, after citing specific concerns about cameras, that “detailed policies regulating access to and the use of such recordings are needed.”
All the Council was told prior to the vote on the contract for the cameras was that they’ll only record what happens in public view on public property (which is merely the limitation that exempts the recordings from disclosure under the state’s public records law); that they won’t be monitored; and that the recordings will only be kept for 30 days.
The contract was approved 6-0. Council Member Mitzie Fiedler was absent.
When Fiedler put the editorial on last week’s agenda, it appeared that the discussion that should have occurred prior to approving the contract might take place.
“It raised, I think, some very valid questions about how and when cameras and camera footage will be used, and I believe that we do owe our citizens a response,” she said.
She proposed that Lavallee and the city attorney be directed to prepare one.
Most of her colleagues, however, felt that what was needed was justification for approving the contract.
Cameras are necessary, “long overdue” and the “right thing to do,” they said.
One Council member said that businesses have been sued for not having cameras. No one asked the city attorney whether any such cases were relevant to whether the city should have cameras.
Another noted that some of the 9/11 hijackers trained here, with no explanation of how cameras in place 18 years ago would have foiled their plot.
Several pointed out that cameras are already everywhere, as if that requires Venice to get some.
But all those comments were “fake news” because the editorial didn’t say the city shouldn’t install cameras. If it had, we wouldn’t have devoted most of it to explaining the need for policies regarding them.
Ironically, the discussion occurred shortly after Council members talked about trying to combat misinformation about growth.
Eventually, Fiedler brought the discussion back to what the editorial actually said.
“I think they also asked about whether the city has a policy regarding the cameras,” she said. “And do we?”
By that time the answer was obvious.
“We don’t have a written policy other than we only place them in places where there’s no expectation of privacy, which is viewing public property, public assets,” Lavallee said. “We don’t have anything more articulate than that.”
If that’s literally true, then not even the representation that recordings will only be kept for 30 days is in writing. (Privacy experts, by the way, recommend a far shorter period.)
No member of a Council that has been a stickler for getting things in writing seemed to be bothered by that.
“All we’re doing is taping and storing it for 30 days,” Council Member Bob Daniels said. “No one’s looking at it unless something happens.”
But what constitutes “something” and who gets to look? Without a policy, arguably the answers are “anything” and “anyone.”
Although the cameras won’t be monitored, several of them will have a pan/tilt/zoom feature. Who gets to activate that, and why? Same answers.
There’s model legislation that addresses these concerns and more. It would be easy to craft a city policy based on it — if there were any interest in doing so. It could protect the city from liability for misuse of the recordings, which is probably a greater legal risk than not having cameras in the first place.
And that risk could grow as more cameras are added — there are plans for some at the pier and the South Jetty — and technology improves.
Mayor John Holic said during the discussion that he thinks an editorial isn’t the place to ask questions, but we’re going to pose another one anyway: Is there a reason NOT to have a written policy regarding the city’s surveillance cameras?
Maybe the city attorney could be asked to weigh in on that.
