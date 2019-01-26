The City Council could soon be facing the most momentous decision affecting Venice in recent memory — whether to take over emergency medical services (EMS) from Sarasota County.
Fire Chief Shawn Carvey has a three-year plan to do it and a consultant says it’s well thought out. The county has already issued a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity finding that providing advanced life support “is necessary for the health, safety and welfare of the City of Venice ….”
All that’s left to do is for the Council to decide to give Carvey the green light to put the wheels in motion.
That isn’t going to happen for a while, if at all, and that’s good.
This would be a huge enterprise, far more difficult and expensive than taking over the collection of mobility and park fees, which the Council has cooled on, or regulating burning, which it passed on.
Each of the city’s firefighters is certified as an emergency medical technician but they’re limited to providing basic life support — CPR and other procedures that are noninvasive and don’t involve medication.
Advanced life support is provided by paramedics. The city has none on staff and would need 24.
The city’s fire engines aren’t fitted out for advanced life support. It has no ambulances or the equipment and supplies they’d need.
There’s no medical director in place to approve policies that haven’t yet been drafted. There are insurance and licensing matters to be dealt with, billing and quality assurance companies to be hired.
And while providing EMS is estimated to generate a surplus of about $750,000 at full implementation, getting there would mean fronting a lot of the cost.
City residents currently pay 0.66 mill — a total of about $2.5 million a year — to fund the county EMS. Ending that would have to be negotiated and a city tax implemented.
The service also brings in about $1.3 million a year in billings, but you have to have the service to bill for it and it takes a while for the money to come in.
In the meantime, staffing, training, vehicles, equipment and other items would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Bob Holdsworth, of The Holdsworth Group Inc. recommends leasing whenever possible, but that would be cheaper, not cheap.
Carvey’s plan includes another, indirect cost — an “early-out” incentive that would encourage current firefighter/EMTs to retire to open up spots to hire firefighter/paramedics. It would mean an additional $1.91 million city contribution to the pension fund over 10 years and slightly slow down getting to the state’s 80 percent funding minimum.
The stated purpose of all this effort would be to make a good service better. It’s a worthy goal.
According to the city’s consultant, county EMS has an average response time to calls in the city of a little over seven minutes, with 78 percent of calls clocking in under eight minutes.
But in a high-performing system it would be 90 percent, Holdsworth told the Council at a recent workshop.
About 43 percent of the time a Venice fire engine also responds to an EMS call. That happens in cases of a “significant life threat” — heart attack, stroke, car crash or other serious event — or when an ambulance is delayed because it’s on another call, possibly outside the city.
Roughly two-thirds of the time the engine arrives first — an average of three minutes earlier. If it had a paramedic on board, as in Carvey’s plan, or a dedicated city ambulance had the same response time, that could be the difference between life and death.
That’s a strong selling point in a city in which the population has an average age of about 69 and more than 57 percent of the residents are 65 or older … and getting older still.
The prospect of saving more lives makes Carvey’s plan worth discussing. If it would generate a surplus that could go toward the chronically underfunded firefighter pension fund, so much the better.
But the magnitude of the undertaking makes this a decision that requires an extraordinary level of debate.
The Council already invested significant resources in the consideration of a fee for fire services, only to drop the idea. Getting cold feet about taking over EMS after deciding to go forward would look bad and backing out further down the line could be economically disastrous.
The first step the Council has authorized is the right one — meeting with the county to see what its plans are to improve service, especially response times. Given budget constraints, it’s possible there aren’t any.
Then, Council needs to take the temperature of city residents and taxpayers, so to speak. A survey the city is planning to send out would be a good start, as would a town hall meeting, which the Council recently discussed but deferred.
After the pros and cons have been thoroughly aired, if there’s broad support for the idea, move forward. Just not until.
This isn’t an emergency. But handling it improperly could turn it into one.
