Do you think the Venice City Council is running like a well-oiled machine that should remain pointed in its current direction?
Or do you think the Council needs a complete overhaul, including a change of direction?
Whether you agree with either assessment or have a completely different one, this year presents a chance for you to step up and help make your vision for the city a reality.
Mayor John Holic and Council Members Bob Daniels and Jeanette Gates have all held office for three terms and are barred from seeking re-election. That opens up three seats on the seven-member Council.
A quirk in the city code allows Daniels to run for mayor and he has filed to do so, but his seat will be vacant. Voters will decide if they want him to serve three more years with the enhanced authority the mayor’s position has.
Political newcomer Joseph Neunder has filed to take Daniels’ place, while Frankie Abbruzzino, who lost to Holic three years ago, has filed to oppose Daniels for mayor. No one has yet announced for Gates’ seat.
There’s still a lot of time for more candidates to get into the races, though. The qualifying period doesn’t open until Monday, Aug. 19 (and it closes at noon Friday, Aug. 23). The election is on Nov. 5.
The only legal qualification to run is that you be a registered voter in the city for 12 months prior to Aug. 19. That means the city has to be your principal place of residence on a continuing basis. Owning real property or a business in Venice isn’t enough.
You can run for any of the positions regardless of where in the city you live. The Council seats are numbered 1 through 7 but the numbers don’t correlate to districts. The election is nonpartisan.
What are the practical qualifications for the job? Well, what education, experience and qualities would lead you to vote for someone for a Council seat?
A background in subjects the Council regularly deals with would be good: land planning, contracts, budgeting.
Attendance at Council meetings, both to learn more about city matters and to get a feel for how meetings are run, is a plus.
Experience on a city board is useful. Many former Council members have taken that route to a seat. Some brought experience from other cities.
Civic involvement contributes to a familiarity with the city that helps with making informed decisions.
It’s not the job for you unless you have the time to commit to it, mostly during the “normal” working day.
Besides about 20 regular meetings a year, there are also budget meetings, various special meetings, meetings of other bodies you’ll represent the city at and occasional social functions you’ll be expected to attend.
You do get a month off in the summer, though, and there’s only one meeting in December.
Most of the meetings will require you to do some homework, maybe a lot of it — the city budget is more than 500 pages long. Preparation is essential to doing the job well.
You should be able to disagree without being disagreeable. There’s plenty of room for forceful personalities and robust debate on the Council as long as it’s about issues, not personalities.
Thick skin is pretty essential as well, especially in the age of social media. Only the harshest critics will get personal at a Council meeting but far fewer feel any restraint on Facebook.
All of that earns you a salary of $10,200 a year, no benefits. The mayor makes $1,800 more.
Sound enticing? Contact City Clerk Lori Stelzer at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Room 100, 941-486-2626, for more information. She’s the city’s elections officer and she has all the info and forms you need to get started on your political career.
We hope there are at least a couple of candidates for each seat this fall because contested elections make for better government.
It’s your city. Help lead it.
