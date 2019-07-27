Gideon John Tucker, a 19th-century lawyer, newspaper editor and politician, seems to have the best claim to have created this classic quip: “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the Legislature is in session.”
If it’s true, we are approaching the safest time of the year.
The Venice City Council is on its annual summer break until Aug. 27.
The Sarasota County Commission will be off next month.
The Florida Legislature doesn’t meet again until January and Congress is about to take its usual August recess.
So, for the next four weeks or so nobody will be passing any new laws. How ever will we cope?
We have a few ideas. (This is NOT a comprehensive list).
A year ago road construction and red tide were wreaking havoc on life in Venice, especially on the island. Today, the work is done and red tide is behaving itself. Take in a sunset or, better yet, come downtown for some shopping and a nice meal.
Oldtimers will remember when Venice (Little) Theatre’s season consisted of four plays or musicals during season and that was about it. No longer. “Urinetown” just opened on the MainStage and there are more than a dozen shows over the next month in its Cabaret Festival. The theater is at 140 W. Tampa Ave. Call 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceTheatre.org.
The Venice Performing Arts Center has a lighter schedule but several musical performances and a stand-up comedy night are on tap in August. VPAC is at 1 Indian Ave, Building 5. Call 941-218-3779 or visit: VenicePerformingArtsCenter.com.
If your artistic tastes run more to painting and sculpture, you have a couple more weeks to take in the Venice Art Center’s “Totally Natural” exhibit, on display through Aug. 9. Summer classes are underway as well, with instruction available in a variety of media.
Current hours for the Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 941-485-7136 or visit: VeniceArtCenter.com.
You have an even smaller window of time to see “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief and Music on the Myakka,” at the Venice Museum & Archives, 351 S. Nassau St. It closes July 31, and so does the museum for its annual August maintenance period.
There’s also time before then to see “Venice’s Inhabitants: The Unique Cultural Heritage of the Land on the Gulf.” Or you can catch it when the museum reopens on Sept. 3, along with permanent exhibits on the museum building itself, the Triangle Inn; local fossil history; and Dr. Fred Albee, the orthopedic surgeon who hired John Nolen to design the city.
The museum is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and, from October through April, on the first and third Saturday each month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Need more options? Check out the Venice Farmers Market each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon on Avenue des Parques, by City Hall.
Take a tour of the historic Venice Train Depot, 303 E. Venice Ave., any Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Go to the Venice MainStreet calendar at VisitVeniceFl.org and see if there’s a Friday night concert coming up.
Plan to join cycling enthusiasts for the city’s next bike ride, Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. (weather permitting), starting from City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
See a movie. Read a book. Volunteer.
Don’t just sit there — do something!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.