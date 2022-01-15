The best time to plant a tree, as the saying goes, is 20 years ago. The second-best time is now.
We think the same principle applies to historic preservation: Delay is loss.
Consider some of the local structures that played a role in the city’s past that are now visible only in photographs — or on a Hawaiian shirt the Museum and Archives sells as a fundraiser: the Venice Beach casino, the Park View Hotel and the Circus Arena.
A number of factors contributed to their disappearance, with a major one being a city that has mixed emotions about historic preservation.
On the one hand, over the past several decades, the city’s historical collection has expanded from a filing cabinet at the Venice Public Library to the Triangle Inn and the Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center, maintained by a staff of three.
On the other hand, it’s been more than 30 years since the last survey of the city’s historic resources was conducted.
Documents and such are catalogued to a fare-thee-well. Buildings, not so much.
To be fair, that’s not an apples-to-apples comparison. Saving a letter or a photo is vastly different from preserving the circus arena, for example.
But also to be fair, historic structures are a much larger part of Venice’s charm — and attraction, to some tourists — than the entire historical collection.
And they’re in danger.
Now, we recognize that property owners have rights, especially in Florida, so preservation will never be mandatory. The city can impose some standards on structures in the Historic and Venetian Theme districts but keeping a building standing is another matter.
That’s where the city needs to step up, particularly in regard to John Nolen-era houses sitting on highly desirable property.
Assuming, that is, it’s something worth doing. We believe it is, and that we can’t wait any longer to talk about how, with new land-use regulations likely to be put in place in a few months.
Fortunately, it doesn’t require the reinvention of the wheel. As we’ve reported over the past several months, other cities are more than willing to share their methods just for the asking.
Step one, though, is determining community support. Historic planning requires vision, which can only be accomplished by long-term thinking. Either there’s a commitment to that or this is a waste of time.
Assuming there’s buy-in, next:
• The city’s preservation ordinance needs to be strengthened, adding as many carrots as possible while safeguarding the rights of property owners.
• The city needs to become a member of Florida’s Certified Local Government (CLG) program. Seventy-eight other cities and towns are already benefiting from much-needed grants as well as networking opportunities.
• As initiated by the Historic Preservation Board, an education effort needs to be undertaken. There is a lot of misinformation out there about historic preservation, and good strategic decisions can only be made with true facts.
• The city needs to do that survey. It will cost money but CLG membership will allow the city to access grants, and the knowledge gained from the survey would be essential to the preservation effort.
Or, we could start making a list of the buildings to put on the next Hawaiian shirt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.