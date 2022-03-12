First, let us make this point abundantly clear: Members of the public can and should feel free to address the City Council — any city board — about anything that’s on their minds. So, don’t take this as an effort to silence anyone.
In fact, what we hope to do is to help people have the impact on city policy that they want to have by reviewing the decision-making process and the opportunities it offers for input.
Several people spoke at Tuesday’s meeting to express dismay that the Council is considering approving a shopping center along Laurel Road and increasing height limits downtown. But it’s not … not yet, anyway.
If you lobby the Council now for things not close to being put on an agenda and then sit back and wait to see what happens, you’re likely to be disappointed.
Of course, you might also be disappointed if you’re more active, but you’ll know you gave it your best effort.
Let’s take the shopping center, a Pat Neal project that’s facing heavy opposition in North Venice.
Here’s a simple summary of what needs to happen before it hits a Council agenda.
First, Neal needs to file the appropriate applications. As of the March 3 Active Petitions Report by the Planning and Zoning Office, he hadn’t done it yet.
Then staff needs to review it and run it by the Technical Review Committee, to get the input of other city departments.
When all of their issues have been resolved, the applications go on a Planning Commission agenda.
Depending on what Neal wants to do, the Commission either has decision-making authority (on a site-and-development plan, for example) or plays an advisory role (for a rezoning, for instance).
Only after clearing all those hurdles does an application end up before the Council, where it usually has to be voted on at two separate meetings.
What’s the point? You can and should speak up early and often.
The Active Petitions Report is on the city website, VeniceGov.com. It begins with two pages of maps showing the locations of all the petitions, so you can use it to keep an eye on potential development near you.
You can review applications at City Hall and submit comments. You can do the same with items on Planning Commission and Council agendas, and you can attend their meetings to weigh in during audience participation or the presentation of the proposed project itself.
It’s similar with the height limit issue, which is part of the draft land-use regulations. There will be a second draft; a public comment period; perhaps a third draft; and consideration by the Planning Commission before the Council takes them up.
Commission members met with the Council recently to get some direction on the height issue and came away feeling that they hadn’t achieved clarity.
They’ve also discussed a different version of the height provision, so those regulations — along with others — could end up in a completely different form when they’re presented to the Council.
To sum up, there are ample opportunities to be part of the discussion of both the shopping center and the height limits. Don’t pass them up and bank on just making your case to the Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.