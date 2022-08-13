The motto of the United Way of South Sarasota County has a dirty word in it, but we support it anyway.
That word is “growth,” which causes the same reaction as “taxes” and “probate” in many of our readers.
In the UWSSC context, however — “Leading with a growth mindset” — growth doesn’t mean more construction and more traffic. Instead, it’s a statement of the organization’s intent to help more people in more ways.
It’s a recognition that the area gets more people all the time, so more people need help all the time. We applaud anyone stepping up to provide it, which UWSSC is trying to do in several ways.
First, it’s continuing its original mission of funding agencies that provide services in the areas of health, education, and income and financial stability.
Twenty-six received grants for this year, with the next “Super Tuesday,” when decisions are made for 2023, coming up in September.
A second way UWSSC is helping is by planning to make its new, bigger office a resource center, which South County has lacked for years.
Gulfcoast Legal Services and a couple other agencies have set up shop there and more space is being renovated to accommodate additional tenants.
The site, 4242 South Tamiami Trail, is centrally located for people in Venice, North Port and Englewood and is a short distance from the South County Courthouse, from which GLS gets a lot of clients.
The UWSSC office might not become a replacement for the former South County Resource Center near State College of Florida, but it could be a hub for many of the services people used to be able to access there, which would be a big improvement.
The third thing the organization is doing to help people is … helping people, directly.
For most of its existence that wasn’t the United Way’s way, but the modern United Way is embracing a role as a provider of services, rather than just a funder of them.
Most notably, UWSSC, its Women United affiliate, the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program and GLS are working together to keep tenants struggling to pay rent from being evicted.
Often, GLS attorney Robin Stover told us, it would take less than $1,000 to help someone in their rental unit, saving them the cost, time and trouble of moving and the hassle of trying to find new accommodations with an eviction on their record.
There’s money for qualified people in ERAP but accessing it is a process that can take a little time. Thanks to Women First, however, UWSSC President and CEO Barbara Cruz has funds at her disposal that can bridge the gap between Stover negotiating an arrangement with the landlord and an ERAP application being approved.
If a tenant is forced to move, Cruz can help with money to get into a new place. There’s also funding to assist with utility bills, she told us.
“People are getting real-time help” that formerly wasn’t available, she said.
And, she said, she has some new programs to pitch to her board.
Cruz told us that her thinking when the new location was being renovated was, “If you build it, they will come.” She’s been right regarding both agencies and clients, and that’s to the benefit of everyone in South County.
We’re eager to see what the modern United Way evolves into next.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.