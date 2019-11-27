Area oldtimers — and timers not quite so old — will readily remember when Venice Theatre’s season consisted of four productions presented from January through April.
What was then Venice Little Theatre was dark pretty much the rest of the year, though there was behind-the-scenes activity to get ready for the next season’s four productions.
The theater was smaller, with no balcony, no black-box theater. The equipment was more primitive and paid staff was minimal.
Still, it was a huge improvement over the Quonset hut at the airport in which the first production was staged nearly 70 years ago.
Cut to 2019, when Venice Theatre is the largest community theater in the country on a per-capita basis.
There’s something on one of its stages virtually year-round. It has classes for all ages and a formal apprenticeship program for technical training.
The staff has grown to 30 people, many of whom have been with the theater for years and years. Producing Executive Director Murray Chase, under whom all this progress has been made, has been there since 1995.
There’s an army of volunteers as well. They’ve been the life blood of the theater in all its incarnations.
Having outgrown the building on West Tampa Avenue even after expansion, the theater acquired the old ABC Liquor store that closed when Business 41 was widened and just last week finalized its purchase of the Hamilton Building from the city.
The building, which the city acquired as a potential site for a parking garage and was most recently used by the county as a temporary library, will be the home of the theater’s Education & Outreach Department.
In June, Venice Theatre will host WorldFest 2020, a worldwide gathering of performers put on by the American Association of Community Theatre.
It will be the fourth time the theater has played host. No other host ever got a second act.
There was some angst when the name was changed but no one can dispute that “Venice Little Theatre” had become a misnomer in every way.
Kudos to Chase and his team for burnishing this Venice jewel to a high sheen.
Celebrating Thanksgiving
As we gather around the table with our families this Thanksgiving Day...Wait! Maybe that’s not really the case with many Southwest Floridians.
We like to think the majority of us will congregate today with family and friends. There will be a big meal — whether it’s turkey, ham or some non-meat entity. Maybe the TV will be tuned to football. There will be laughs, hugs, full bellies and stories told. And, maybe even a shopping trip later, or plans for an early shopping expedition on Black Friday.
But, for far too many, none of that may happen.
What about the homeless? What about the widows or widowers, or those who are new to the area and far away from family? What about the single parents?
This, and Christmas, could shape up as the loneliest days ever for them.
But, it doesn’t have to be a lonely day. Or a day without a hearty meal. That’s because there are hundreds of volunteers with churches and community groups who are giving their time today to make sure everyone has a place to go, plenty of food and a shoulder to lean on.
It’s all done in the spirit of the holidays, and from our experience reporting on these events over the years, there is not a single volunteer who regrets interrupting their day to show compassion for others. No, they are thrilled to be able to offer not only good food but fellowship to those who may not have anyone to share Thanksgiving with.
It’s a wonderful gesture from these community-minded churches and groups. Kudos to those who are getting the holiday season off to a great start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.