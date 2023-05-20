The members of Venice Unites should take a bow before going their separate ways — some stepping back from their activism, some moving on to the newly formed Venice Thrives.
They not only proved that you can fight City Hall, but showed by example how to do it.
The group formed out of anger and frustration after the City Council adopted new land-development regulations in July that had provisions — particularly regarding height — that dozens of residents spoke out against in Planning Commission and Council meetings.
Using a provision in the city charter that creates a method for challenging the adoption of an ordinance, five residents created a committee and started the process, which involved gathering the signatures of 10% of the city’s registered voters on petitions.
Joined by others under the Venice Unites banner, they succeeded even though they started with some doubts.
That’s the point at which things could have gotten ugly, but didn’t.
Under the charter provision, an ordinance being challenged is suspended if the challengers meet the signature requirement. However, talks underway regarding changes to the LDR potentially agreeable to them and the Council led to an early compromise.
It was agreed that challengers would submit the petitions in order to preserve their rights and the city clerk would reject them, allowing the new LDR to remain in effect.
Had either side taken a hard-line stance, the process could have played out in a referendum on the LDR being held this year, potentially followed by a lawsuit with only one certainty — the expenditure of tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars.
A major player in avoiding that outcome was attorney Ron Smith, whose loss in a Council race last city was, somewhat ironically, key to a settlement.
Agreeing to represent them, Smith got the challengers to reduce their list of issues with the LDR from 20 to six and then to four after he met with each Council member and learned that two were non-negotiable.
Another key to an amicable resolution was a city — both staff and Council — that was amenable to reworking regulations that were years in the making. If there was ever a point at which it tried to play hardball to intimidate the challengers, it never became public.
So, four changes to the LDR were signed off on by the challengers, the Planning Commission and, as of May 9, the Council, and, having served its purpose, Venice Unites is going away.
Taking its place, sort of, is Venice Thrives, which wants to become an advocacy group involving not just Venice voters but anyone interested in its mission: “Supporting John Nolen’s vision for a vibrant city,” as its website, VeniceThrives.com, states.
There have been a few efforts to start one since the demise of the Venice Taxpayers League, generally in the same style, which was always much more confrontational than conciliatory. As a result, the VTL held little sway at City Hall, and its successors had less.
A group that prefers dialogue to bomb-throwing seems more likely to be listened to, and members of Venice Thrives have shown they know how to get the Council’s ear.
We’ll be interested to see what comes on their radar next.
