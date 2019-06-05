There’s a reason the TV show “Friday Night Lights” was set in a fictional small town in Texas, and not in Dallas or Houston.
In small-town America, communities take pride in their local high school’s sports programs in a way bigger cities don’t, maybe can’t.
Games or matches involving top athletes or teams are must-see viewing in a small town.
Championships become the stuff of local legend. The players and their fans relive victories and rehash losses for years.
In places where success is hard to come by, people say “wait till next year” in hopes of improvement.
In places where players and teams contend for titles every year, people say “can’t wait till next year” in hopes there’s a dynasty forming.
Venice is one of those places.
Exhibit A is the baseball team, defending state champions and winners of four of the last seven titles going into the weekend.
Now you can make that repeat state champions — for the second time — and winners of five of the last eight titles.
Take that, Warriors and Patriots.
Coached by Florida High School Athletic Association Hall of Famer Craig Faulkner — a VHS grad — the team had weathered early adversity to make it to the final four yet again, then had to come back in its final two games, on Friday and Saturday, to win the championship.
That’s a tournament and a season worth bragging about, so that’s what the team’s website does, right?
Wrong. Here’s the message next to a banner listing the championship years (for the record, 2007, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2019):
“To all the coaches, their wives and children, players, families, and the fans (da best!). This program creates goodness and is a positive addition to our journey because of you. The sum of the individual parts does not come close to the overall value. It isn’t really about baseball. You can find baseball anywhere.”
And you can also use baseball to do good anywhere, such as by recognizing veterans and teachers; serving a community Thanksgiving meal; assisting the players in Challenger Baseball; and traveling to Latin America to play, carrying equipment to donate.
Faulkner’s team does all that and more, winning on the diamond and off, in keeping with the motto on the website: “Leave the field better because you were there.”
We would be remiss if we didn’t also salute the other VHS student-athletes and teams that made 2018-19 a year to remember. Here’s a recap:
• The Venice boys tennis team claimed its first-ever state title. Ben Zipay made it to the state singles finals and he and Ryan Rajakar played in the state doubles finals. Girls tennis players Jia Johnson and Laura Kulcsar got to the state doubles finals.
• The boys swimming team won the state championship.
• The football won district and regional titles, making it to the state semifinals.
• The volleyball won district and regional titles, qualifying for the state semifinals.
• The girls soccer was undefeated before going into the regional finals.
• Girls weightlifter Arianna Kerr took second in States in the 183-pound weight class.
• Venice wrestlers Lauren Stone, Jack Stone and Gage Tippman went to States.
• Fourteen track and field athletes went to States and Mike Trapani medaled in the triple jump. He also went to States as a weightlifter.
• The boys weightlifting team won its first-ever district and regional titles and four boys went to States, with Zach Younts taking a fourth place.
Not every player and team claimed the ultimate title, but they’re all champions to us.
Can’t wait till next year.
