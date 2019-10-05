Remember the good old days, when Venice City Council elections were nonpartisan?
Wait … they still are? Then why are the two major political parties so heavily involved in them?
We’re well aware that the parties have a long history of mostly behind-the-scenes participation in the Council races.
It seems, though, that each year the parties have stuck their noses farther under the tent to the point that the camel is practically inside it now.
One staffer has had four phone calls, an email and a text and has received a sample ballot, all urging a vote for candidates endorsed by one party or the other.
The callers seemed somewhat taken aback when told the races are nonpartisan but they quickly resumed their canned spiels.
One of them said there are three first-time candidates running, adding: “We’re trying to flip the Council.” That was misleading because there are actually five first-time candidates. Her party is only backing three of them, though.
Now, all of this is perfectly legal. The city charter merely provides that “nominations and elections for the office of mayor or city council member shall be conducted on a nonpartisan basis.” That really doesn’t impose any restriction on parties.
So what’s the problem? This: An “R” or a “D” that somehow gets attached to a candidate’s name isn’t what you should base your vote on.
As a former county party chair told us years ago, his job is to get members of his party elected regardless of whether they’re the best people for the job. That’s a recipe for more partisanship, not good government.
These days every candidate has a website. There are at least a handful of candidate forums open to the public. We publish a story when someone enters the race and follow it up with a longer profile and our analysis later.
In short, it’s easy to get to know the candidates and what they stand for and it’s impossible for all of that to be encapsulated in a single letter denoting a party affiliation or endorsement.
While the parties can’t be held to a higher standard, you can set one for yourself. Ignore what comes from the parties and do some research.
We’d also urge you to set a higher standard for the candidates than to let them try to win your vote with snappy soundbites.
As ever, growth is a major issue in the campaign. You’re entitled to know not just what a candidate thinks about growth in general but specifically what he or she would do to encourage or restrain it. “Just say no” isn’t a viable approach when burdening someone’s property rights leads to a lawsuit.
What about traffic? The state has practically eliminated the power of local governments to force developers to add capacity to roads, so how would a candidate deal with that?
The city’s finances are another hot topic. If a candidate says the city has been mismanaging its budget, ask for specifics. Governments don’t budget the way your household does and someone who wants to run the city should be familiar with the differences.
All city elections are important but this is the first one in years in which no incumbents are running (though a current member is seeking to become mayor). That means there could be as many as three new faces at the dais after Nov. 5.
Make an informed decision.
