The Venice City Council gets back to work Tuesday, holding its first meeting in more than a month.
When the Council members see the agenda facing them, they may want to go back on vacation.
City Clerk Lori Stelzer made it known a month ago that it would be packed and she delivered — 13 pages worth of ordinances, resolutions, presentations and such.
And there’s a separate four-page agenda for a special meeting on Wednesday that includes reconsideration of the proposed Murphy Oaks subdivision along Auburn Road. That discussion likely will take hours.
Things won’t slow down after next week, either.
September is finance month — two special meetings for official approval of the budget and the millage rate.
Also next month the Council will debate a ban on shark fishing from the Venice Fishing Pier, which will reopen in the next two weeks. New state rules that went into effect July 1 led the Council to bring the topic back for consideration after deciding last year not to take action.
The city election is Nov. 5, with as many as three new Council members taking seats. There will definitely be at least two new faces on the dais and a new mayor, though one of the candidates currently sits on the Council.
Then there are the ongoing projects that will be on both pre- and post-election agendas, including:
• Land-development regulations — work continues on the document that will implement the new comprehensive plan. Adoption is months away, following public workshops and hearings. Development Services Director Jeff Shrum told the Planning Commission Tuesday that he hopes to have a revised schedule for the process available next month.
• Implementation of city emergency medical services — the Council voted in April to give the county notice that it would be taking over ambulance service next year. An EMS division chief has been hired and will be sworn in Tuesday.
• New public safety facility — construction continues along East Venice Avenue. The Council has OK’d adding more than $1.5 million to the revenue from bonds voters approved in 2016 to get the project done next year.
• Replacement fire station — a multimillion-dollar project to replace Fire Station 1 by City Hall, add a Building Department annex and expand City Hall is still in the early stages but first-year financing is in the 2019-20 budget. The Council will approve negotiations Tuesday to hire a construction manager.
• Development — the city is processing several petitions either to annex or rezone land for development. Up for approval Tuesday are a zoning atlas amendment and height variance for a 1,300-unit planned unit development on 300 acres that includes the land where Gulf Coast Community Foundation had planned to build a workforce housing development called The Bridges.
There’s also more road work, to finish the projects funded by another bond issue approved in 2016, plus the replacement of the Capri Isles Boulevard bridge; a new interlocal parks agreement to be worked out with the county; the relocation of the Public Works Department to the old police station after it has been vacated and renovated …
It’s a busy city. Stay tuned.
