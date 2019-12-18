The 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote in 1920. Going on 100 years later an amendment that would guarantee them equal rights still remains one state short of ratification.
We agree with what Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod said during the City Council’s discussion of whether to adopt a resolution urging passage of the amendment by the Florida Legislature: “We’re in the 21st century and we’re still discussing this.”
The arc of the moral universe isn’t supposed to be this long.
An equal rights amendment — ERA — was first introduced in Congress in 1923 but it took nearly 50 years, until 1972, just to get one through Congress and on to the states for ratification.
Here’s the pertinent part of the proposed 27th Amendment in full: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” It’s not a radical concept.
Within five years the ERA had 35 of the 38 votes needed to make it law. Texas, that bastion of liberals, was the eighth state to ratify it.
Then opposition arose, led most notably by Phyllis Schlafly, who alleged that passage of the ERA would lead to women serving in combat, the abolition of alimony and a raft of other dire consequences that could happen with or without the ERA.
Ratification was halted in its tracks and four states that had ratified it rescinded their ratification, though it’s unclear whether rescission has any legal effect. South Dakota put an expiration date on its ratification, also with uncertain impact.
In addition, it’s unclear whether the expiration of two deadlines to ratify the amendment means anything.
There’s a new movement to finally make the ERA the law of the land, however. And it’s succeeding, though very slowly.
Nevada ratified it in 2017, Illinois in 2018. The next state to do so makes 38, the magic number.
Bills have been introduced in the Florida Legislature for the past 20 years or so to earn the honor for the Sunshine State. Each year they never made it to a full vote even though Article I, Section 2, of the Florida Constitution, provides: “All natural persons, female and male alike, are equal before the law ….”
It’s hardly surprising. Florida didn’t officially ratify the 19th Amendment until 1969.
In a grassroots effort to push ratification of the ERA, local governments are passing resolutions in support of it. The city of Sarasota did it a week ago and Manatee County approved one Tuesday.
The Venice City Council voted 7-0 to join them. North Port will consider the matter Dec. 17.
Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert couldn’t get her colleagues to go along with the idea, though. Her motion died for lack of a second.
Maybe not all of us are in the 21st century.
Commissioner Mike Moran said he doesn’t want to get involved in state or federal issues, as if he has no female constituents. It was a convenient dodge but a dodge nonetheless.
We think Venice City Council Member Rich Cautero had the right perspective on Tuesday.
“I certainly wouldn’t want my granddaughter 20 years from now to watch a videotape of me voting against this,” he said.
We don’t know why anyone would.
