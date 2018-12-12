Bikes on the sidewalk. There’s an editorial in today’s paper regarding city council attempting to fix a problem that does not exist. When you think about recent comments people are making about bicycles and the people that ride them, they want to ban bicycles from being on the sidewalks in downtown Venice. I don’t think a problem exists there. When was the last time someone got runover by a bicyclist riding on the sidewalk? I do believe that certain sidewalks that are heavily populated, like Venice Avenue in front of the stores, should not allow bikes. Elsewhere, if you ride a bike, would you want to ride in the streets? I don’t trust the drivers.
Stop! We need to discuss the fact that there are brand new stop signs all over the island. It’s really important for the public to pay attention. Play close attention to the stop signs. They’re there for your safety. Lately, I have been going after people and telling them, “You just went through a stop sign.” I’d prefer not to do that. So better yet, let’s all pay attention, adhere to the law and stop at stop signs. And, while we’re at it, let’s use those blinkers, shall we?
Road needs work. Who is in charge of the road on Venice Avenue east of the by-pass? It is the most pot-holed section of the road in our entire area. Venice City Council needs to see if the city or county is responsible for repaving that section because it has a dire need of repaving. Also, the street lights on Venice Avenue on that section of the by-pass are not working. I think someone needs to change a light bulb.
Wrong way. I just watched a silver car drive up Tampa and take an immediate left on what is the wrong way, all the way to Venice Avenue. They finally got onto Harbor, the correct way. We’ve got to do something. I don’t care if it’s police officers that give warnings. I don’t know. These people are going to kill us and maybe kill themselves. Please, somebody do something about the drivers that are here in the community driving the wrong way.
Time to re-educate. I just transited the Jacaranda roundabout. I was going from River Road headed west and wanted to go to CVS. It is the most optimum type of intersection for convenience and use to do what I just did, as far as transit in a motor vehicle. The only problem being that it appeared that three-quarters of the drivers on the road do not know how to navigate a roundabout. This has been a problem since day one. Here’s a positive idea: Venice Public Safety Commission, Sarasota County Public Safety Commission, Florida Public Safety Commission, all should come together and fund driver education again. Call it something snappy. Do some ad campaigns — Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy. They should offer that service free that anybody could take. Have an instructor in their car teaching them how to navigate roundabouts. I promise you, if we only educate half of the people out there who have no clue, we will drastically reduce anything happening at that intersection. The remaining people will eventually learn their friends have taken a class and will take it as well. I can see a win-win for everybody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.