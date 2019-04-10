Editor’s note: Call the Let ‘em Have It line at 207-1111. Please keep your messages short and to the point. Long, rambling messages may not be printed. We reserve the right to edit submissions.
Thanks! Thanks for publishing Pearls Before Swine instead of Non Sequitur. Non Sequitur was at times malicious and Pearls Before Swine is very humorous. Thank you again.
More lanes. I’m calling to follow up on an article about the opening of the new ballpark and how great it was with the exception parking. It took an individual an hour to go Tamiami Trail to the parking lot. The article suggested that once they straighten out that parking, everything is going to be fine. That will be nice, except for the fact, that that parking is never going to get straightened out as long as the road from the Tamiami Trail to the stadium narrows down to a single lane. It is just not going to happen, and it’s going to continue to be a bottleneck and very dangerous situation at the intersection at Tamiami Trail.
Ignoring the cause. Red tide is caused by fertilizer from the sugar farms and locally. Defective septic tanks are another source. Until these sources are eliminated, you’re not going to return red tide to the much lower levels. So far, Governor DeSantis wants to spend our taxes making it look like he will solve the problem, but he accepts cash and contributions from the polluters and does nothing about the real problems, the source.
Look it up. In Let’em Have It, a caller questioned events around the president and ended with “Amen.” It probably meant they had a Bible around the house. Look up Solomon and David, and just check it out.
Babel. Only two “Godly” people attended the Bible Readathon on Wednesday morning at Centennial Park. Instead, why not organizing a more engaging and intellectually stimulating event rather than the droning of scriptural verse?
Airport love. A few weeks ago, there was a column on young people flying at the Venice Airport. I’m proud to say that in the 1972 and 1973 time frame, our 15-year-old son, Keith, took flying lessons there at the airport. He graduated from Venice High in 1975, and then joined the Air Force, earned his degree and ended up in flying the F-4 Wild Weasel, leading a flight of F-15s out of Turkey into Bagdad, knocking out enemy radar during the first Gulf War. For this, he was awarded the Distinguish Flying Cross and a true hometown hero. He is now a retired colonel after serving 30 years, and back in the Air Force as a civilian in the process of teaching young pilots how to fly in the F-22 Raptor simulator. All from the flight experience that he first had at the Venice Airport. Keep these young people flying. It’s great.
Thanks! Thanks so much to the person who found and returned my hearing aid at Lemon Bay Theater on March 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.