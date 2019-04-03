Editor’s note: Call the Let ‘em Have It line at 207-1111. Please keep your messages short and to the point. Long, rambling messages may not be printed. We reserve the right to edit submissions.
Enjoy. I’m calling about the person who called and complained about too many books at the library. Hello. It’s a library. That’s where books are kept. Enjoy it. It’s beautiful.
Exit. Venice Performance Art Center’s patrons should look for illuminated exit signs from their seats on their next visit…almost impossible to see. Audiences deserve, and must demand, well-lighted exit signs in our premier venue.
Humor section. Agree on too many books in new library. Where is the eating and drinking area? It should have a drive-in spot to charge cars in there if it’s raining outside. Not books all over the place. How about a Dollar Store in there? The building design should look like a bank or a courthouse instead.
Encouraging signs. I didn’t vote for Governor DeSantis, but I think he is doing a very good job to help the water quality and pollution. There’s only one Florida, and we need to protect it. If elected officials don’t protect, it’s going to be lost, so I applaud him and his clean up.
What gives? I’m calling about the sheriff’s office 776 not being utilized or used. I went there with my daughter to report something. We were standing at the entry desk, and the sheriff was looking at a piece of paper and then went over and looked at something else at another desk. Finally, after a very long time, he asked us what we wanted. When we told him what we were there for, he said he really couldn’t help us. That is outrageous, and no wonder it’s not being used.
Way to go! Congratulations to all concerned with the beautification of downtown Venice. Terrific job! Clearly, the fence is needed to prevent jaywalking. Perhaps a little more lighting at the crosswalks would be helpful. The planting around is going to be terrific. As far as parking…yes, you have to look a little bit, but that’s only two or three months out of a year. There’s no need to spend extra public money for another nine months of parking that clearly is more than adequate. Congratulations to all.
Hug a flag. To the person who compared Trump hugging our flag to sexual harassment, you need to get some hate counseling. Your interpretation of it was all wrong. I’m a Vietnam vet with twenty-five-years’ service in the Air Force Reserve, but was never shown the kind of love for our country that Trump displayed by that simple hug. Now I’m thinking we should all hug our flag once in a while. It may be the only thing left to hug if we continue down the loony left path of political persecution, mindless protests and shut-down of free speech.
For sale. Concerning your article on March 27 of the disabled veteran needing a home. Well, we all need to find a home. My home has been on the market since January, I have to down-size and my husband has cancer. They shouldn’t have any more coverage than anybody else. I don’t think that is right whatsoever.
Tax back. I’ve been reading a lot about SCAT privatization. I’m also seeing that this committee is costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in man hours. They could have spent all that money by investing it back into the system. That money is gone forever. They could have invested it in the system and had something to show for it. I want my tax dollars back.
Dog gone. This is about dogs not being allowed in certain places. I am a dog owner, and I would never think of taking my dog into a supermarket. My dog knows her place is in the home when I go shopping. You really need to look into people who are bringing even small dogs into supermarkets. It’s not healthy!
Spring clean. We have been to a lot of events including season tickets at the symphony in the balcony. Those big beautiful west windows in the lobby are so dirty and grimy. The view from up in the balcony is just gross! I wonder if the fire department might come and spray those windows.
Why? I need some help understanding why so many folks support the president’s actions when he’s making their life and my life worse. It’s a fact that climate change must be addressed, like a war, or our grandchildren will not have a world. Our economy is only good for people who already have lots of money. Millions have to choose between food or medicine or heat. Your children must wonder why you support someone who paid hush money to a porn star mistress, and then says he grabs women by their genitals. Aren’t you even embarrassed? He surrounds himself with ignorant, often crooked colleagues. If billionaire commerce secretary did not even know that hard-working people by the millions have no bank account when he closed up the government, and they have nowhere to go. The rest of the world knows Kim murders family members and that Putin is a Mafia-style godfather. They would destroy us in a minute if they could. Never mind your political party, help me understand this day-to-day thing. Amen.
Thanks! Thanks for publishing Pearls Before Swine instead of Non Sequitur. Non Sequitur was at times malicious and Pearls Before Swine is very humorous. Thank you again.
More lanes. I’m calling to follow up on an article about the opening of the new ballpark and how great it was with the exception parking. It took an individual an hour to go Tamiami Trail to the parking lot. The article suggested that once they straighten out that parking, everything is going to be fine. That will be nice, except for the fact, that that parking is never going to get straightened out as long as the road from the Tamiami Trail to the stadium narrows down to a single lane. It is just not going to happen, and it’s going to continue to be a bottleneck and very dangerous situation at the intersection at Tamiami Trail.
