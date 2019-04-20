Editor’s note: Call the Let ‘^pem Have It line at 207-1111. Please keep your messages short and to the point. Long, rambling messages may not be printed. We reserve the right to edit submissions.^p
Why wood you? All these new two- and three-story apartments being built in Venice, Sarasota and North Port, could anybody answer me why they are building out of wood in a tropical, hurricane zone, other than for profit, of course? Profit aside, is there any other reason why they are building all the new condos and garden apartments out of wood instead of brick?
Move over. I’d like to ask those who see a wild animal in the road run over to please go around them, don’t run over them, if you can do that safely. This is for the night animals, raccoons, opossums, skunks so the vultures can eat them. In Florida, we’re not allowed to feed the animals, but we could be kind to them and let them eat their natural food. By observing the speed limit, in many places it is 20 or 30 mph, that’s not just for us, it’s to let rabbits and squirrels cross the road. That’s what I think. Thank you.
Worth a try? This is in reply to a comment a few weeks ago regarding outdoor restaurants’ seating in downtown Venice. Last year, my husband and I traveled to Italy and France for our anniversary. Outdoor seating is very common. In some cities, it’s by permit and limited to specific, designated spaces. These areas are at a premium, and often, these tables are very close together and about four inches apart. Our guide told us there are city employees who carry measuring tape and verify the tables are not extending into the pedestrian’s pathway. If so, the restaurant is fined, and the tables and chairs are moved to their correct position. I doubt this will be a popular idea here, but it works in Italy.
Stay with county. I noticed that Sarasota County is going to have a new medic program. They’re going to use a vehicle that gets there faster than ambulances or fire trucks. And now, who is talking about additional ambulance service? Sarasota County is looking outside the box. Keep Sarasota County as our ambulance service.
Get help. I’m sick about this guy beating this little dog to death! I’m sick to my stomach. All the sickos need to get the same punishment themselves, not just put in jail. I blame the parents of so many when they say they know he or she wasn’t right. Have them evaluated before they kill others or burn down places. This world seems to be full of hatred, of sickos. This needs to stop and have punishment immediately, not a year or more later.
Why not here? I’m calling about the traffic problem in Southwest Florida. If anybody’s been on I-75 and University, you’ll see it’s a lousy place to be. It’s not going to get any better, especially the way commissioners approve any condo or group of two-thousand houses that anyone wants to build. Anyway, here’s the answer that works in Houston or Dallas, Pittsburgh and Cleveland: The current Interstate 75 could become 275, and the Interstate 75 could be built parallel to the current 275. Instead of adding lanes and diamonds, build another freeway right parallel to the current I-75. It works.
Trump 2020. I’m calling in response to someone who asked why people were supporting Donald Trump. The person made a complete error when they said that the economy was only good for people who already had lots of money. Actually, under Donald Trump’s policies there are less people on food stamps and the unemployment is at its lowest level its ever been in fifty years. Blacks and Hispanics are employed and even women more than ever before in our history. He has kept his promises. One of the things he addressed early on was the VA system which was not serving our veterans. He chose that. He fights for us. He puts Americans first. American’s wages have gone up. He’s addressing the emergency crisis at the border, which many Americans elected him to do exactly that. The American dream is alive and well under President Trump because he’s using free market policies. He has said that America will never be a socialist country, and I certainly hope he is right. I will be working to re-elect him in 2020 because I am very happy with what he has done.
Attention older drivers. I very much appreciate the gentleman’s article in the paper in op-ed about the fact that we are having more and more car accidents, specifically in the Venice area. I enjoyed the article and the fact that he suggests that we give people tickets and a three-strikes-you’re-out. It’s because we have older demographics. Nobody likes to hear it. I’m an older person myself, but the truth is our reaction time is different now. We seem to go through stop signs. Police have to do it. They’ve got to stop people and give them a polite warning. Our population is quite old and reaction times are slow. As they become older, they think they can do whatever they want to do, and that includes behind the wheel. That’s a discussion for debate.
Step back. What happened to innocent until proven guilty? Lori Loughlin has been deemed guilty by the press. I think the real criminal is the one who got a plea deal for giving out names. I think the financial adviser who advised them is at fault. This is a white-collar crime, it’s not a murder trial. Yet, people’s livelihoods are being murdered. I think we ought to take a step back.
Opioid crisis. I’m calling about the article and the opioid crisis and would like to bring up two important points. Number one, unless you’ve experienced it or someone in your family, you don’t understand it, and if you do understand it then you realize that three to seven days inpatient, with follow up outpatient does not work. You need to take a look at rehabilitation and do something about what’s happening to thousands of young people and people of all ages a year.
Do better. I’m calling about the political cartoon in April 6 newspaper. At first, it makes you think that DeSantis and Moody are prescribing methods for people to use opioids. I realized on reflection that it is their prescription for eliminating the opioid crisis. But at first, it’s a very misleading cartoon. Better do a better job.
Bigger fines. I read in your newspaper about the men who were arrested for indecent exposure. It seems like this has been going on too long, for years. In Venice, I think they should be fined more than they are. Maybe that would deter them from coming here again… if they were fined $2000 instead of just $500. I really feel sorry for the children and families that are exposed to men like this here. It’s a shame. I hope that something will be done about it. Also, I would like to know more about this problem. I wonder how many of these men have done this before. Are they guilty of coming here more than once and doing that, or not?
