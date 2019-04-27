Editor’s note: Call the Let ‘em Have It line at 207-1111. Please keep your messages short and to the point. Long, rambling messages may not be printed. We reserve the right to edit submissions.
Trump 2020. I’m calling in response to someone who asked why people were supporting Donald Trump. The person made a complete error when they said that the economy was only good for people who already had lots of money. Actually, under Donald Trump’s policies there are less people on food stamps and the unemployment is at its lowest level its ever been in fifty years. Blacks and Hispanics are employed and even women more than ever before in our history. He has kept his promises. One of the things he addressed early on was the VA system which was not serving our veterans. He chose that. He fights for us. He puts Americans first. American’s wages have gone up. He’s addressing the emergency crisis at the border, which many Americans elected him to do exactly that. The American dream is alive and well under President Trump because he’s using free market policies. He has said that America will never be a socialist country, and I certainly hope he is right. I will be working to re-elect him in 2020 because I am very happy with what he has done.
Attention older drivers. I very much appreciate the gentleman’s article in the paper in op-ed about the fact that we are having more and more car accidents, specifically in the Venice area. I enjoyed the article and the fact that he suggests that we give people tickets and a three-strikes-you’re-out. It’s because we have older demographics. Nobody likes to hear it. I’m an older person myself, but the truth is our reaction time is different now. We seem to go through stop signs. Police have to do it. They’ve got to stop people and give them a polite warning. Our population is quite old and reaction times are slow. As they become older, they think they can do whatever they want to do, and that includes behind the wheel. That’s a discussion for debate.
Step back. What happened to innocent until proven guilty? Lori Loughlin has been deemed guilty by the press. I think the real criminal is the one who got a plea deal for giving out names. I think the financial adviser who advised them is at fault. This is a white-collar crime, it’s not a murder trial. Yet, people’s livelihoods are being murdered. I think we ought to take a step back.
Opioid crisis. I’m calling about the article and the opioid crisis and would like to bring up two important points. Number one, unless you’ve experienced it or someone in your family, you don’t understand it, and if you do understand it then you realize that three to seven days inpatient, with follow up outpatient does not work. You need to take a look at rehabilitation and do something about what’s happening to thousands of young people and people of all ages a year.
Do better. I’m calling about the political cartoon in April 6 newspaper. At first, it makes you think that DeSantis and Moody are prescribing methods for people to use opioids. I realized on reflection that it is their prescription for eliminating the opioid crisis. But at first, it’s a very misleading cartoon. Better do a better job.
Bigger fines. I read in your newspaper about the men who were arrested for indecent exposure. It seems like this has been going on too long, for years. In Venice, I think they should be fined more than they are. Maybe that would deter them from coming here again… if they were fined $2000 instead of just $500. I really feel sorry for the children and families that are exposed to men like this here. It’s a shame. I hope that something will be done about it. Also, I would like to know more about this problem. I wonder how many of these men have done this before. Are they guilty of coming here more than once and doing that, or not?
Too young. Seventh and eighth graders on school teams, including prepubescent kids, some as young as eleven, in school athletics should be halted. Parents who push a kid thinking of a big payoff due to a precocious talent or coach consumed with building a powerful team, should be halted. Reasons include: Bodies don’t mature until well into the teen year and rigorous conditioning at high-energy performances incur risks to their health. Who can justify playing a middle-school kid ahead of a high school junior or senior who might not have an opportunity to enjoy the benefits of the sport again? Other than a sheer interest in a particular sport, what do eleven, twelve- and thirteen-year-olds have in common with seventeen- and eighteen-year-old young adults? Picture bus rides to games and locker rooms shared by kids of such divergent interests and experiences. Education professionals should follow whatever related profession as espoused as the best practice for adolescent development. Keep high school sports for high school students.
Time to move on. I’m sure this won’t be printed, but…you have the outline of a dead body right beside the Gondolier. The gentleman was struck and killed by a young man from Venice High School. Imagine how he must feel when he must drive by the outline of a body. It’s pathetic! I blame the city. I blame public works. I blame Venice TV and the Gondolier for not stepping up and saying how about somebody paving over the outline of the body. That’s just ridiculous!
Shame on you. On Sunday afternoon, April 14, between 12 and 1 p.m., my vehicle was parked near the Walmart store at 41 and Jacaranda. My vehicle was damaged extensively by another vehicle that I assume was backing up. They did not leave any information. I would like him or her to know that you’re going to cost us financially. I hope you have an attack of conscience, although I doubt it. Remember, what goes around comes around.
What about everyone else? There’s a local grocery store that is being generous in suggesting that we make donations for families who could have an Easter dinner. I think it’s extremely kind, but…Passover is here too, and there are low-income people who celebrate Passover that might need a nice meal. There is also Ramadan that comes up. And so, I’m a little uncomfortable with the fact that it is strictly Easter. Now, maybe it’s because this supermarket company is big on Christianity, and that is no problem. They have a right to do what they want to. I just was a little concerned when I saw donate $49.95 so indigent families can celebrate Easter. What do you think?
Attention needed. I would like the school board to understand that these children are pulling a stunt on them. They show up for a few hours in the morning, and these kids are skipping school. I think somebody on the school board needs to know what’s going on with their kids in these schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.