Need updates. My complaint is that recently in the paper, it was stated that we could go online to the city’s website to check to see how the beautification is coming and how it’s being updated. I went on there. The last update was July.
Where’s the money. Will the Gondolier reporters please follow where the $20 billion of U.S. money ends up in Mexico’s hands for border protection over the next six years. And also, how the U.S.’s triple funding of $1.5 billion is distributed in a Central American program May 2019.
Red tide. Good to see that so many local governments and individual citizens are paying serious attention to the red tide problem that is, and will continue to be, a very serious problem well into the future. Notice how often the word “serious” is used in these comments. It was part of the election process and part of the free election debates. Let’s hope that the politicians follow up on their promises when it comes to this issue. It is, and will continue to be, an economic issue as well as a health issue. Don’t forget the smell of decaying fish that came well east of the Gulf waters. Time for complete honesty when the red tide reports and updates accompany the local newspaper’s advertising of Sarasota County worldwide. Time for complete honesty when it comes to landscaping and irrigation and problems that come with the situation. It’s part of the problem. Planners and landscapers need to reinvent the wheel and stop sending run-off water into the drains that lead to the Gulf. We are all the problem if we are being honest. Newspapers, keep up the ink on the subject. We need your support now and well into the future. This is a very, very serious issue.
Who’s to blame? In a recent column on how to improve elections, a basic point was missed. It is not the ballot format that needs changes, but voters must know which candidate is running and who they will vote for. To assume the ballot format is a problem, what does that say about the competency of the voters in Broward County who missed the Senate race?
Safety first. I’m very concerned that our city leaders and police chief did not have the forethought to construct those poles that go into the streets that can be pushed off to stop traffic during the construction downtown. That would have been the perfect time to put those posts in so that they can be raised when we have parades and art festivals to prevent any unwanted traffic coming down and closing the event. These are crazy times, and we need to be more safety conscious and have more forward thinking.
Forethought. Very happy to hear that Sarasota County is holding off approval for the new Venice Bayfront Hospital because of widening the road; but there needs to be more done. That road is still going to empty into a smaller road which empties onto the Jacaranda circle, which has been a problem. It will be more of a problem with the development that’s going on around there. Just look at the volume of traffic. Get ahead of it. Put a light in. Think 10 years down the road that this will not have to happen again. Ambulances and all emergency vehicles, let alone families that are going through a traumatic event, have to travel this roadway.
Mistake. I am still waiting for a reprint of an article in big headlines written by Kim Cool, or at least an apology, about the dedication of the Laurel-Nokomis School Library Media Center. It’s a disgrace that a newspaper doesn’t have someone to proof-read and edit this type of information, which has a big headline with the school name not spelled correctly. I know the children, and certainly the teachers in that school, do a better job.
