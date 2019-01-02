Leave the trees: This discussion is about a rodeo by the Rotary, which is on January 19. I see there is a charge to get into the airport of $3. That doesn’t make sense. Also, I’m very interested about their putting a parking lot where the fire station is on Harbor Drive. That opens up a parking garage. They need to leave the fire station where it’s located. Leave the trees up around City Hall. The farmers market people and customers enjoy the trees. The John Nolen plan should be left alone. To alter that plan is going against the John Nolen concepts. You take the trees out, and you’ll destroy that area and the neighborhood. Those poor people don’t want the noise at 2 o’clock in the morning … the sirens, the air brakes going on. They need to put the fire station back on Harbor Drive where it has been for many, many years.
Trump should pay for wall: This is about the wall between our country and Mexico. Since our president is a billionaire and wants this wall, why doesn’t he pay for it himself?
No respect. I attended the ribbon-cutting at the Venice Library recently. I was surprised to see that Mayor John Holic was not invited and not part of the presentation. That’s quite an insult to the Mayor of Venice. Actually, the city did contribute to the library, and he is the mayor. Somebody should be chastised for that.
Give them shelter. With all the new development being put up, why aren’t the developers required to put up hurricane shelters for their people? Either put them in their clubhouse or special building. I’m sure they’re making enough money. Also, why don’t they put a Publix store in Venice Gardens? It seems Publix is all over except at Venice Gardens. The old Albertson’s is still available.
No bikes on the sidewalk. My handicapped daughter and I were walking on Venice Avenue heading toward a restaurant for lunch, when I heard a bicycle bell behind us. I looked behind us and saw a bicycle barreling down the sidewalk behind us. He screamed, “Get out of the way, you stupid woman.” I barely had time to pull her out of the way as he sped by yelling at us. I still have nightmares about this. I really believe he would have hit us. Bicycles do not belong on the sidewalk. The sidewalk is for pedestrians.
