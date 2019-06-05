Editor’s note: Call the Let ‘em Have It line at 207-1111. Please keep your messages short and to the point. Long, rambling messages may not be printed. We reserve the right to edit submissions.
Response. To Trump hater: Trump puts America first. Making money for himself? He gives away his presidential salary. Lies? The bias media and the Democrats have lied for two years about the Russians and the campaign. The Mueller report concluded after spending twenty-five million dollars, that there was no collusion or obstruction. In your desperate attempt to disparage our president, who is making America great again, your group-think betrays your hatred for our values that America stands for – individualism, not political correctness, liberty, not suppression and truth. The president’s job is to protect our citizens foreign and domestic, even liberals like you.
Thank you to VPD. I want to thank the Venice Police Department for having police cruisers out on Venice Avenue. The traffic has been speeding so badly for the last couple of months so it’s great to see the police force out there picking up speeders. My only suggestion is, don’t forget late at night. That’s when the kids with their trucks and dual exhaust systems like to go up and down and hang out at the jetty. Thank you so much for being out there and being a presence.
Missed. After reading an article about the demolition of the old Gulf filling station there on Miami and 41, I wanted to call in and express my condolences for the passing of that building that always made me smile when driving by. They kept it so clean and nice, even though it was completely vacant. It became a fantasy for me, thinking about the past days when a filling station had someone come out and put gas in your car and check the oil; and how those days are so long past. The other is a personal fantasy of renting the place and opening a vintage and antique shop. It just seemed like the perfect spot and the perfect building for that, even though it was clearly nonfunctional in the sense of occupying a prime piece of real estate. I do understand the owners wanting to demolish it to comply with the purchase of the property, it being so very, very valuable. I just wanted to express its passing on an emotional sense, and say that that building will be missed, by many I think.
Just be nice. A number of years ago, I heard a quote. Although I can’t remember who said it, it stuck with me for years. Three things that would make the world a better place. The first was to just be nice. The second was to just be nice. And, the third was to just be nice. Some of us try. If more would, it would be a better world. Nice is disappearing. Come on people…give it a try.
Don’t serve slop. I am calling to tell you that I am so very upset and sick and tired of all the ways these illegals are being treated. We don’t owe them anything, so why are they so concerned about what food they have? The food we serve to prisoners in jail is slop, something you would serve to pigs. But they are people, and they are humans. There’s a lot of them in there that don’t deserve to be, and they need to be fed food that can be digestible and not slop.
Be the change. On Ocean’s Day, please pick up a piece of trash for the ocean, which gives us fifty percent of the oxygen we breath. It’s turtle season until October. Knock down the sand castles, the turtles are coming. And always, be the change you want to see in the world.
Guess who? I recently read in the Reader’s Digest that ego is an overdressed insecurity. Does that sound like someone you know?
An idea. The Sarasota Orchestra should put their new concert hall in the Westfield Mall in South Sarasota, the other end of Costco. It’s already paved, and there’s plenty of parking.
Bigger than just us. Enough already with the town’s central focus on red tide. This is a phenomenon which is truly national, it’s not United States southeast region. Until all five states bordering the Gulf make this a total regional focus, we’re doomed to the traditional local kick-the-can-down-the-road approach. This approach will truly kill the region’s economy and our way of life. Focus on something real with local impact.
Another bank. You had an article about tearing down the old Gulf station on Tamiami. With a little bit of effort, you could have found out that what was being built is something that the town does not need…another bank. Not anything fun, not anything interesting, another bank. That’s what’s going to be built where the Gulf station was. Just a little bit of work, and you could have figured this out on your own.
Try harder. Whoever writes the column Pearls Before Swine attempts to be funny. They’d better improve, because most of the time it isn’t funny at all.
Spring cleaning. Having lived in Venice for 32 years, I’m saddened to see so much neglect occurring. East Venice Avenue is a recent reminder of that. The road is ladened with potholes that were allegedly repaired after being filled with asphalt last week; but, alas, it has not helped. To add to that, the landscape, or what’s left of it, is laden with papers, cans and jars etc. I haven’t seen any jail occupants for a long time to help resolve this. Let’s get them out for a little fresh air and sunshine.
Seeing blue. It’s hard to believe any true American would display our national flag, Old Glory, red stripes painted blue. It’s contemptible for the veterans and those who have died for our flag. If it was done by a democratic, childish show of vengeance, they should see their doctor for a few more treatments and then get out of the USA.
Hot pavement. This for all the dog lovers out there like me. It’s that time of year again. The pavement on the road and on your driveway could be hotter than 120 degrees with the afternoon sun beating on it. Please don’t walk your dog in the middle of the afternoon. Wait until after the sun goes down or do it in the morning. I know there are a lot of people out there that are doing it, not realizing how hot the pavement is. Take your shoes off and walk around out there and see how it feels. It’s pretty hot. If you see one of your neighbors walking their pets, they may not realize it either, so let them know how hot that pavement is. It’s over 120 degrees. Very hot on your puppy’s paws.
Bumpy ride. It would be nice if the City Council would consider repaving Venice Avenue East, just east of 41. The right-hand lane is terribly disturbed. It’s full of potholes, full of patches and it gives for a rough ride. That piece of road definitely needs to be repaved all the way up to the first light.
