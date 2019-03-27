Editor’s note: Call the Let ‘em Have It line at 207-1111. Please keep your messages short and to the point. Long, rambling messages may not be printed. We reserve the right to edit submissions.
More opinions. While starting to read Let’em Have It section recently, I couldn’t help noticing the adjacent column entitled “Endangered: The Principled Republican.” I’m appalled at the incessant political rant against Republicans in the Gondolier. How about some balance from writers like Victor Davis Hanson or Thomas Sowell, Cal Thomas, Ben Shapiro or Michelle Malkin? What they have to say needs to be heard.
No pets in stores. Pets do not belong in grocery stores, yes pets not service animals have been seen more and more in our local grocery stores, leave your pets at home. The Americans with Disability Act does not recognize comfort and emotional support animals as a true service animal. This is a health and safety concern for all customers. We need a law that fines these pet owners.
A couple thoughts. I would like to point out a couple of things. First, the plastic straw controversy. Recently we lunched at Pop’s and were given paper straws, and they were perfectly acceptable…very good. Secondly, I’m seeing several massage parlors popping up in strip malls. We had this happening in Indiana, and more than massages were going on. And look what happened recently in Palm Beach. I hope authorities are looking into this. We don’t want this in Sarasota or Venice.
SCAT debate. I’m calling about the debate on privatization of the SCAT transit system. My opinion is it should stay public. The reason privatization is wrong is because private companies…this happens to be in France…is doing it for profit; and they report to their shareholders, not the taxpayers or the commissioners. That’s the huge reason right there. The second reason is your just giving control of the county’s assets to a private system who again report to the shareholders. This is a huge mistake. The county commissioners put a committee together, county employees apparently with an agenda, to pick the best private bidder for the job. The part that drives me crazy is they got a high rating of 90 percent from the committee. How could this committee have scored them so high when this company has nothing but one safety fine, one safety breach or one labor-relations breach and lawsuit, one after another. Tens of millions of dollars of lawsuits against this company, and they were rated 90 percent? Obviously, an agenda. This committee ought to be ashamed of themselves. They’re supposed to set up something right for the taxpayers, not for an agenda of some people on the committee.
Enjoy. I’m calling about the person who called and complained about too many books at the library. Hello. It’s a library. That’s where books are kept. Enjoy it. It’s beautiful.{/span}
{span style=”font-size: 14pt; line-height: 107%;”}Exit. Venice Performance Art Center’s patrons should look for illuminated exit signs from their seats on their next visit…almost impossible to see. Audiences deserve, and must demand, well-lighted exit signs in our premier venue.{/span}
{span style=”font-size: 14pt; line-height: 107%;”}Humor section. Agree on too many books in new library. Where is the eating and drinking area? It should have a drive-in spot to charge cars in there if it’s raining outside. Not books all over the place. How about a Dollar Store in there? The building design should look like a bank or a courthouse instead.{/span}
{span style=”font-size: 14pt; line-height: 107%;”}Encouraging signs. I didn’t vote for Governor DeSantis, but I think he is doing a very good job to help the water quality and pollution. There’s only one Florida, and we need to protect it. If elected officials don’t protect, it’s going to be lost, so I applaud him and his clean up.{/span}{/div}
