Editor’s note: Call the Let ‘em Have It line at 207-1111. Please keep your messages short and to the point. Long, rambling messages may not be printed. We reserve the right to edit submissions.
Bumper to bumper. Congratulations, developers and politicians. Sarasota County has been spoiled, and it is very unfortunate. Traffic is unbearable. What is somebody going to do to help us? We cannot continue with this constant gridlock.
Make the call. Regarding your editorial back on March 2 about felony theft charge and the low monetary amount, I totally agree. Three hundred dollars is ridiculous. However, just putting that in the paper doesn’t do any good or make any changes. I didn’t see anywhere in the article that you encouraged anyone who agreed to call elected officials and get them on it, and that’s what we need to do.
Reply. The person who called in with several disjointed thoughts on Feb. 27, certainly knows how to fertilize the seeds of division that are slowly destroying this nation. Rather than looking into Democrats, he should look into the mirror and recite the words Pogo spoke in his comic strip, “We have met the enemy, and they are us.”
He stated that the Gondolier Sun would become a Republican paper if they accepted his challenge to print his thoughts, which the paper has done. Let’s hope this doesn’t lead to a rash of call-ins from liberals who now accuse the Gondolier Sun of being too conservative.
As a moderate Republican, a vanishing species, I believe the Gondolier Sun does a fine job of reporting local and area news with an occasional commentary on national news that may affect Florida. Finally, remember this: Extremism and extreme political partisanship are the enemy of democracy.
Map it. Is it possible for the Venice chamber to produce a map showing all the small, named shopping plazas?
No to the fence. So, it is official. The unneeded, inappropriate Venice fence is staying. I think the city should be forced to name it “The John Nolan Memorial Fence,” because apparently everyone at city hall thinks John Nolan will be apologetic that he didn’t think of it 85 years ago.
Keep It Down. It’s 10:23 on March 11 and the bridge is up. The reason it’s up is a very small, slow-moving boat is going through — absolutely no reason to lift the bridge. I think that the bridge keeper is just practicing. Especially during season, it is not something we need.
Hands Off the Flag. It was absolutely revolting to see Trump hugging our beautiful American flag. He refused to fight for her, but grabs her like he grabbed women’s private parts. He is not worthy of the office he holds. He brings dishonor to all of us.
Still Squeezed. I had a first look at downtown Venice today. The mixed selection of palms was exceptional. No complaint with the separating fence. It really adds class to the renovation. Great job, Venice!
I only have one negative comment. I thought the proposed expansion of the sidewalks to allow foot traffic among the outdoor dining tables was the goal. But it doesn’t work. The greedy restaurants have three rows of seats on the street side, yet added one more row of tables on the restaurant side. It makes it difficult to have two-way pedestrian traffic. Shame on them.
Poor Service. Let me get this straight. The people who run Fins, Sharky’s and Snook Haven, as well as all the builders, are getting rich while the taxpayer foots the bill. What is wrong with this picture? Our local government serves everyone but the people who elected them. Disgraceful.
